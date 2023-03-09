Jurassic Park 30th anniversary Lego Sets: Release date, where to buy, details, price and all you need to know 

The Lego group is all prepped to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original, iconic Jurassic Park film, with the introduction of five new playsets.

Revealed on Wednesday, March 8, the new playsets feature fan-favorite scenes from the blockbuster 1993 film.

Available in stores and online starting June 1, the new playsets are themed around iconic scenes of the Jurassic Park movie. The new sets come in themes - Velociraptor Escape, Dilophosaurus Ambush, Triceratops Research, Park Brachiosaurus, and the Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack.

The Jurassic Park-themed play-sets are available in various age-ranges, starting from four and above to 12 and more.

While a complete range of new playsets makes its way to stores starting June 1, at least one of the five sets - the Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack playset - will be available for pre-order starting March 8, 2023.

Pre-orders for the playset can be made on Amazon and the toy brand's website.

All you need to know about Jurassic Park 30th anniversary Lego Sets

The coming months will be full of sweet surprises for Lego fans, as the toy brand teases one playset after another. Days after the reveal of the Indiana Jones set, the toy brand has already announced the official release of five new Jurassic Park-themed toysets.

Giving movie fans another reason to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Jurassic Park movie from 1993, the toy brand has hand-picked the five most exciting scenes from the movie and turned them into fun do-it-yourself playsets.

Available all across the country starting June 1, the new playsets offer a fun experience for both children and adults.

Excited enough to learn more? Here's a list of the upcoming Jurassic Park 30th anniversary Lego Sets:

Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape set (76957)

Priced at $39.99, the Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape set (76957) comes with a Velociraptor figurine, a buildable dinosaur pen, and an off-roader vehicle. The 137-piece set is suitable for children aged four and over.

Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush set (76958)

Available at a price point of $19.99, the Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush set (76958) features a buildable Jeep® and a Dilophosaurus figure. The 211-piece set is suitable for kids, ages six and older.

Jurassic Park Triceratops Research set (76959)

The Jurassic Park Triceratops Research set (76959) comes with the figurines of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm, along with an off-roader vehicle and a Triceratops figurine. The 281-piece playset will be available for $49.99. It is suitable for children of ages eight and more.

Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery set (76960)

Priced at $79.99, the Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery set (76960) comes with a Jeep® Wrangler, along with figurines of Brachiosaurus, John Hammond, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Alan Grant. The 512-piece set allows kids, ages nine or more to recreate the classic scene from the iconic, original film.

Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack set (76961)

Priced at $129.99, the Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack set (76961) offers a 693-piece playset with everything that you need to recreate the classic scene from the iconic, original, Jurassic Park film. The playset is suitable for adults and children, ages 12 or more.

Fans can get their hands on the new playsets starting June 1, 2023. While the five new sets will be available in Lego stores across the country, fans can also grab them from other major retailers, including Amazon.

