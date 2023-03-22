Peet’s Coffee’s plant-based spring menu lineup explored

Peet’s Coffee is all set to introduce a new plant-based spring line-up. The new spring line-up comes with three new beverages, a new sandwich, and the returning Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread.

Available in stores across the country starting March 22, the new line-up includes - Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte, Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte, Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte, and the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich.

Honoring Earth Month, the coffeehouse chain will be offering all new and old beverages in complimentary plant-based dairy variants (at no extra charge) for the entire month of April. The new sandwiches will also be made with plant-based ingredients, including JUST Egg™, Beyond Meat®, and Violife® cheese.

The coffeehouse chain introduced the new plant-based spring line-up through a press release, with Jessica Buttimer, Vice President of the brand, quoting:

"Our mission at Peet's is to serve the finest coffee possible, and that means providing coffee lovers with choices for plant-based milk."

Giving a brief analysis of the chain's history and current plans for plant-based ingredients, the Vice President added:

"We first introduced non-dairy options to our coffeebars in 1995 with soy milk and Peet's was among the first coffee retailers to offer almond milk in 2013, followed by oat milk in 2019. Where we can lead, we will. This April, our customers can enjoy the variety on us at no extra charge."

What is Peet’s Coffee offering with the new plant-based spring line-up?

From enticing beverages to savory sandwiches, the new spring line-up is loaded with the goodness of plant-based ingredients. Featuring popular plant-based ingredients including Almond Milk, Oat Milk, JUST Egg™, Beyond Meat®, and Violife® cheese, the new spring line-up will be available at all participating stores starting March 22.

Customers can enjoy a plant-based spring lineup throughout the month of April (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

Here's a sneak peek of what to expect from the new plant-based spring line-up:

Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte (iced or hot)

The new Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte is made with Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend and Espresso Forteâ, which is swirled together and sweetened with the subtle flavor of lavender and notes of Madagascar vanilla. Priced at $6.50, it can be enjoyed in both iced and hot beverage variants.

Lavender Vanilla Almond Latte (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte (iced or hot)

The new Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte features the Mighty Leaf Ceremonial Matcha, which is blended with the plant-based Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend and comes with a hint of aromatic Madagascar vanilla. Available at a price point of $6.85, it can be ordered in both iced and hot variants.

Vanilla Almond Matcha Latte (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte

The new Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte is fused with aromatic lavender syrup that sweetens the chain's double strength, Baridi Cold Brew, for a chilled plant-based oat milk that is served over ice. Priced at $6.35, it can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country.

Lavender Cold Brew Oat Latte (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

Returning and permanent items on the plant-based menu

Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread

Returning to the chain on fan demand, the fully plant-based wrap is made with JUST Egg and Violife 100 percent vegan smoked provolone cheese, which is served on a savory blend of vegan pesto, kale, tomatoes, and tangy bell peppers, all filled inside a crispy lavash. The returning favorite can be ordered at a suggested price of $6.25.

Plant-Based Mediterranean Flatbread (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

Everything Plant-Based Sandwich

Enjoy the chain's first fully plant-based sandwich at your nearest location at a price point of $6.25. A permanent addition to the chain's menu, the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich is made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage, JUST Egg, and Violife 100 percent vegan cheddar cheese. All the plant-based ingredients are stacked on an everything bagel and served hot for a savory breakfast experience.

Everything Plant-Based Sandwich (Image via Peet’s Coffee)

The aforementioned beverages and warm food items can be ordered at all participating locations across the country. Orders for the new plant-based spring line-up can be placed at your nearest Peet’s Coffee restaurant, or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

