Wingstop new flavors: Availability and all you need to know  

Wingstop welcomed the tournament season with a surprise for fans as the chain introduced three new flavors for its wings. Made specifically for basketball viewing, the new flavors include - Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time, and Meltdown. The three new flavors will be available all across the country starting March 14 for a limited time.

Orders for the three new wing flavors can be placed at your nearest restaurant, or through the chain's app or website for hassle-free pick-up or doorstep deliveries. The fast food company has also added a new Full Court Meal that comes with 12 classic wings, eight boneless wings, a large fry, and two dips, all for only $20.99. The three new flavors and the Full Court Meal can be enjoyed throughout the tournament season and will be available at all participating locations until April 3, 2023.

The fast food restaurant chain introduced the new flavors through a press release, with Michael Skipworth, President & CEO, quoting:

"We know where flavor fans will be this month - watching their favorite teams while eating wings, and Wingstop does it best. We're feeding into the frenzy with flavors that are as bold as the bracket busting, on-court moments."

Wingstop's new flavors will be available with boneless and bone-in wings

As the basketball tournament season begins, fans of the game can't help but have their eyes glued to the screen. From fans praying for their favorite teams to win to players giving their all in the game, the excitement levels are already sky-high. Complimenting the thrilling game, Wingstop is offering fans three new bold wings flavors that go perfectly well with all the heat and excitement of basketball tournaments.

Available all across the country starting March 14, the tournament specials are specifically crafted for efficient basketball viewing and are loaded with an exciting blend of flavors.

The Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time, and Meltdown wings flavors come right in time for the Basketball Tournament season (Image via Wingstop)

Here's a sneak peek into the three new bold flavors:

Pure Mayhem - It offers the chain's signature sweet and savory fry seasoning on your favorite wings.

Crunch Time - It brings together the goodness of Hot Honey Rub and Lemon Pepper for a sweet honey and zesty flavor profile.

Meltdown - The Meltdown comes with savory garlic, tossed with bold Cajun seasoning, and a buttery parmesan finish.

All three new flavors will be available with boneless and bone-in wings at all participating Wingstop locations across the country. Store participation may be affected in the absence of specific ingredients. Customers are advised to enquire about the same before placing an order.

Founded in 1994 by Antonio Swad and Bernadette Fiaschetti, Wingstop is an American multinational chain of aviation-themed restaurants that specializes in chicken wings. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, most of the restaurant chain's locations follow a 1930s and 1940s pre-jet aviation theme.

A publicly held company since 2015, Wingstop has over 1,400 restaurants across the country. While the restaurant chain specializes in Chicken Wings, it also offers other popular items like - chicken tenders, french fries, soft drinks, beverages, and much more.

