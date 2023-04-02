Baskin-Robbins PB ‘n J Ice Cream: Where to buy, availability, and all you need to know

This spring will taste like nostalgia as Baskin-Robbins announces the April Flavor of the Month to be Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream. Dubbed the PB ‘n J Ice Cream flavor, the new ice cream starts with a brown butter base for a subtle and nutty taste and is complimented with a jelly twist. Starting April 1, 2023, the new April Flavor of the Month will be available nationwide.

Orders for the new PB ‘n J Ice Cream can be made at the nearest participating store and online. Also launching with the new PB 'n J Ice Cream is a fruity range of dairy-free smoothies and a new and customizable Turn the Tassel Cake. The new offerings will be available at all participating Baskin-Robbins stores across the country.

Baskin Robbins welcomes spring with a new PB ‘n J Ice Cream, dairy-free smoothies, and a graduation cake (Image via Baskin-Robbins)

The Ice Cream company announced the launch of the new offerings through a press release with Jeanne Bolger, Director of Product Research & Development, who said:

“Nothing sparks more joy than the nostalgic taste of peanut butter and jelly, which is why we decided to put a contemporary twist on the tasty and timeless treat with our new PB ‘n J Ice Cream."

Briefing fans and customers about the new offerings and the Flavor of the Month, Bolger added:

“In true Baskin-Robbins fashion, our new Flavor of the Month and spring lineup of sips and cakes has something for everyone to celebrate life’s yay moments, big or small.”

Baskin-Robbins PB ‘n J Ice Cream

Mixing up a new blend of exciting ice cream flavors every month, Baskin-Robbins is said to have created more than 1,400 distinct flavors over the years. As such, making way to the stores this month is the new PB ‘n J Ice Cream. Offering a contemporary twist to the nostalgic flavors of Peanut Butter and Jelly, the new Ice Cream will be available all across the country starting April 1, 2023.

Re-visiting the nostalgic flavors of a Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich, the new PB ‘n J Ice Cream features a smooth peanut butter ice cream that is loaded with the goodness of sticky and sweet grape jelly swirls. As mentioned earlier, the flavor starts with a brown butter flavored ice cream to offer a subtle and nutty flavor profile that can compliment the fruityness of the grape jelly swirls.

Available all across the country, new flavors can be enjoyed throughout the month in scoops, cups, cones, and more. Customers can get the new April Flavor of the Month from the nearest store and online.

Baskin-Robbins introduces new dairy-free smoothies and a new graduation cake

If the addition of PB ‘n J Ice Cream to the Baskin-Robbins menu is not something customers were looking forward to, then the company is also offering a new fruity surprise along with a new graduation cake starting April 1, 2023.

Dairy-Free Fruity Smoothies

Mixed Berry flavor, Zesty Strawberry flavor, and Tropic Mango flavor non-dairy smoothies (Image via Baskin Robbins)

Made with real fruit, the new non-dairy smoothies are available in three distinct flavors - Mixed Berry, Zesty Strawberry, and Tropical Mango. While the Mixed Berry flavor features a rich and flavorful combination of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, the Zesty Strawberry and Tropical Mango flavors offer bold and refreshing flavors of the juicy fruits.

Turn the Tassel Cake

The new Turn the Tassel Graduation Cake is available to order between April 1 and July 15 (Image via Baskin Robbins)

Offering 2023 graduates a new way to celebrate, Turn the Tassel Cake will be available to order in-shop or online between April 1 and July 15, 2023. Whether it’s kindergarten, high school, college, or beauty school, every graduate deserves a slice of the celebratory cake.

The new cake comes with a graduation cap topper with tassels and celebratory buttercream rose and rosette details. Students can customize the cakes with the colors of their grad school and favorite ice cream. Moreover, students can pre-order their Turn the Tassel Cake for graduation day.

New smoothies and graduation cakes will be available at all participating Baskin-Robbins locations across the country. Fans can place their orders at the nearest shop or online.

