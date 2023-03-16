When can you avail free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's? Details revealed

Free Cone Day is coming back this April as Ben & Jerry's announced the return of their annual ice cream giveaway.

The annual celebration is scheduled every year on April 3 and allows fans of the ice cream chain to enjoy scoops or cones of their favorite ice cream flavors for absolutely free. However, the ice cream giveaway was on a hiatus for the last four years following the pandemic.

As the world starts to open up, the Ice Cream company is back with a big day for ice cream fans across the globe.

Celebrated on a global level every year, Free Cone Day is the brand's way to show gratitude to fans and customers for their continuous support throughout the years. The tradition started by the chain's founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, in 1979 has grown to become a vital part of the chain's brand identity.

With the brand's business expanding to over 35 countries, hundreds and thousands of fans enjoy their favorite ice cream flavors for the day at no cost every year. This year around, the company has set its goals of serving over a million Fairtrade scoops globally.

Fans will be able to enjoy their favorite ice cream at all participating Scoop Shops starting at 12 am and until 8 pm.

Ben & Jerry's express gratitude to customers every year with Free Cone Day

In 1979, when Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield founded the company, they wanted to show their appreciation to the Vermont community for sticking with them during a long winter that saw temperatures stay below freezing for the whole of the season.

The co-founders then decided to scoop free ice cream for all the guests who came to their stores, and this started the tradition of the annual celebration that has been continued by Ben & Jerry's for over 40 years.

The duo never held back on scooping the ice cream as they handed out flavor after flavor to all guests as an expression of gratitude. The two co-founders who started calling it "Free Cone Day" gave birth to an iconic day that all ice cream lovers can't help but feel excited about.

the Free Cone day returns to Ben & Jerry's after a hiatus of four years

Fans around the world can enjoy free ice cream scoops at all participating Scoop Shops on Free Cone Day, on April 3. While there are no limits on how many times you can get back in line, it is advised to maintain courtesy. The nearest Scoop Shop location can be found on Ben & Jerry's website.

As mentioned earlier, fans can enjoy their favorite ice cream flavors at all participating locations as many times as they may like. The company also encourages fans to bring along some of their friends and/or family members to enjoy the creamy deliciousness on Free Cone Day, on April 3.

Founded on May 5, 1978, by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry's is an American company that produces dairy-based products. Headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont, the company's major products include ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and more.

