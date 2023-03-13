Where is BJ’s Wholesale Club opening up? Location list explored

The popular operator of membership warehouse clubs, BJ’s Wholesale Club, is now expanding its business as the retailer recently announced the opening of five new stores.

Starting off with the first-ever store in Madison, Alabama, the chain will now be able to serve over 20 states. Four other new locations will be opening in the regions of - Mt. Juliet (Tennessee), Johnson City (New York), Lewis Center (Ohio), and North Jacksonville (Florida).

The retailer had also opened at least two new stores earlier in 2023, including one in Davenport, Florida, and the other in McDonough, Georgia. As of the five new stores, the retailer is yet to give tentative dates, but it is expected that the locations will start operating very soon. At least one of the locations is said to begin operating by this summer.

The retailer announced the five locations through a press release, with Bill Werner, the company's executive vice president of strategy and development, saying:

"We are always striving to bring our BJ’s membership model to new markets and even more smart-saving families."

Briefing the press and customers about the growth plans of the retail warehouse chain, Werner added:

"We have seen tremendous success with our newest openings. Our expansion into Tennessee and Alabama shortly thereafter is a great example of our efforts to meet the demand for the value, convenience, and assortment that BJ's has to offer its growing member base."

All the facilities being offered by BJ’s new locations

All five new locations will have a BJ’s gas station, which will provide members with cost-effective solutions with additional savings opportunities. Members will be able to get better prices and offers with both the BJ’s Fuel Saver Program and BJ’s enhanced membership tiers.

While same-day delivery may be limited to specific zip codes, all other convenient shopping options such as in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, and standard delivery will be accessible at all five locations.

Customers will also get access to ExpressPay through the chain's mobile app while they shop in the store. ExpressWay allows shoppers to scan products and avoid the checkout line at the end of the trip.

Apart from offering a one-stop shopping experience to customers, the retail warehouse chain will also be offering other special benefits to members. These are as follows:

An unbeatable savings of up to 25% off on grocery store prices every day on everything.

BJ’s Gas will allow members to reach their destinations faster without spending too much on gas prices.

Shoppers can enjoy risk-free shopping with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can stack their savings with the chain's coupons along with all manufacturers’ coupons.

As the five new locations are set to open soon, shoppers at all locations will get access to a wide range of local and seasonal items, along with apparel, home decor, toys, the latest in tech, and much more. The chain also offers a vast selection of fresh food and produce, a full-service deli, exclusive offerings household essentials, pet supplies, and much more.

