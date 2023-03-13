ALDI Gear Collection: Availability, price, products, and all you need to know

Spring began with early surprises for fans as ALDI introduced the largest Gear Collection. Dropping on March 22, the new collection is loaded with trendy items such as - bags, bucket hats, tracksuits, and more - all under $10.

Customers can get their hands on the limited-edition collection from the chain's stores across the country. The limited-time exclusive collection can also be ordered online via Instacart starting next week. The grocery store chain will be offering a limited number of new merchandise that will only be available until stocks last.

ĀLDI's Largest Gear Collection comes to stores starting March 22 (Image via ĀLDI)

The grocer introduced the upcoming Gear Collection through a press release, with Joan Kavanaugh, Vice President of National Buying at the grocery chain, quoting:

"ALDI fans' love for our brand is unmatched. After we saw the success of our 2022 collection, it only made sense to up the ante this year."

Expressing gratitude for the love fans have shown to the chain, Kavanaugh added:

"We see shoppers celebrating ALDI products, prices and value on a daily basis, and this impressive line of apparel, that's not only stylish but versatile, gives us a chance to celebrate our customers right back."

Items in ALDI Gear Collection are priced between $1.49 to $9.99

Fans can get the limited-edition Gear Collection from the nearest store or online (Image via ĀLDI)

First introduced in 2022, the original ALDI Gear Collection has become one of the most important merchandise for fans of the grocery chain. Taking inspiration from the love people have for the brand, the Gear Collection takes the brand's colors and bold stripes and fuses them up with retro vibes and a modern twist to offer trendy gear that individuals can't help falling in love with.

Available in stores and online starting March 22, the latest Gear Collection continues its promise to be a low-price leader. The grocery chain's new merchandise falls under $10, ranging between $1.49 to $9.99.

the limited edition 2023 Gear Collection will only be available until supplies last (Image via ĀLDI)

The limited-edition 2023 Gear Collection comes with multiple size and style choices for all sorts of clothing and footwear, including:

Keychain Quarter Holder - $1.49

Bucket Hat or Cap - $3.99

2 Pack Socks - $4.99

Umbrella - $4.99

Slides - $4.99

Tumbler - $6.99

Belt Bag - $6.99

Windbreaker - $9.99

Jogger - $9.99

Pullover - $9.99

Fans of the grocery chain can find the limited-edition 2023 Gear Collection in the ALDI Finds aisle at stores across the country. Similar to previous years, the special merch is expected to fly off the shelves in no time. Fans looking to get their hands on them are advised to purchase the items as soon as they are launched on March 22.

Founded on July 10, 1946, by Karl and Theo Albrecht, ALDI is a major German multinational family-owned discount supermarket and/or grocery store chain. Headquartered in Germany, the chain jointly operates over 10,000 stores in 20 countries across the globe.

Poll : 0 votes