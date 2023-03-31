Is Krispy Kreme bringing back Pumpkin Spice donuts? Dates and other details explored

Fall is coming a bit earlier at Krispy Kreme as the chain brings back Pumpkin Spice donuts for a limited time. The chain took to its social media pages to announce that the autumn-special Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donuts will be returning to stores across the country for two limited days on April 1 and 2. While it may seem like a cunning April Fools' joke, the chain seems pretty serious about it.

Fans across the country will be able to enjoy the return of Pumpkin Spice donuts at all participating Krispy Kreme stores in the United States. Orders for limited-time donuts can be placed at your nearest location or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries, until supplies last.

While Pumpkin Spice donuts are usually available in over five variants, the chain will only be offering Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donuts this time around.

With the Autumn Special Donuts being limited to just two days, it is expected that they will be in high demand. As such, fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to enjoy the flavorful donuts are advised to get them from the nearest store or order online.

Pumpkin Spice donuts usually return to the chain's menu during the fall season (around September). However in 2022, for the first time in the past, the chain brought them back to the menu in August.

Returning for two limited days this time around, the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donuts feature a classic Original Glazed Doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist. For the unversed, the Pumpkin Spice flavor is made with an aromatic blend of spices that warm you up just right for the fall season.

the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donuts will be available at all participating locations on April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2023 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Founded on July 13, 1937, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme, Inc. is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the chain has over 1400 locations all across the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Japan, Russia, Singapore, and more.

Owned by the Luxembourg-based JAB Holding Company, the company specializes in glazed doughnuts, frozen and hot beverages, iced beverages, soft drinks, and much more.

