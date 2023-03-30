Pop-Tartigan sweaters: where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Pop Tarts is celebrating the launch of the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts flavor as it introduces three new Pop-Tartigan sweaters. Handcrafted by crochet artisan London Kaye and her team, the limited-edition merchandise comes in three unique style variants, including - the Iconic, the Crop-Tartigan, and the Shrug.

The Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts-inspired merch will be available on BananaBreadPopTarts.com, starting on March 29, 2023, at 12 pm EST, along with two additional drops on March 31, and April 4.

Offered on a first come-first-serve basis, a total of 60 cardigans will be sold in batches of 20 on each promotional day. Each cardigan will come with a box of the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts. The accompanying Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts flavor also hits stores across the country in the coming days.

Pop Tarts introduced the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts and the limited-edition Pop-Tartigan sweaters through a press release, with Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks, saying:

"For nearly sixty years, Pop-Tarts has put ingenious twists on familiar flavors, from creating a hot fudge sundae you can put in your backpack to inventing a confetti cupcake that fits in your pocket."

Sharing the excitement behind the new Pop-Tarts flavor and the cardigans with Pop Tarts fans, Ray added:

"We're excited to launch our newest hack, a delicious short-cut to fan favorite nostalgic and comforting flavors – without any chance of a #bakingfail – paired with a granny chic Pop-Tarts-inspired sweater to wrap yourself up in."

All you need to know about Pop Tarts' Pop-Tartigan sweaters

Wrapped up with the cozy feel of the Grandma-era, the handcrafted Pop-Tartigan sweaters will be up for grabs in limited numbers starting March 29. Fans across the country will be able to get their hands on one of the 60 limited-edition cardigans that will come with a box of the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts.

The three unique style sweaters feature a "granny square" crochet pattern that takes inspiration from the iconic shape of Pop-Tarts' pastries. The golden-brown colored sweaters look just like the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts, and pair up perfectly with the new flavor.

the three unique style sweaters are inspired by the new Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts flavor and will be available all across the country (Image via Pop Tarts/Kellogg's/PR Newswire)

Pop-Tarts fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition merch are advised to order them as soon as they are available on the BananaBreadPopTarts.com website. The three unique style sweaters that will be sold in batches of 20 every promotional day, include:

"Iconic" Pop-Tartigan - The quintessential cardigan features a classic style for all your coastal casual layering needs.

- The quintessential cardigan features a classic style for all your coastal casual layering needs. "Crop-Tartigan" Pop-Tartigan - Taking inspiration from Y2K style trends, it puts the frosting on any outfit.

- Taking inspiration from Y2K style trends, it puts the frosting on any outfit. "Toasty Hug Shrug" Pop-Tartigan - It wraps you up in a toasty hug with its shrug style build.

Fans looking forward to the accompanying Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tarts will be able to see them in stores across the country in the coming days. Available in an 8-count box, at an SRP of $3.89, the new Pop-Tarts flavors will be sold at all major grocery stores across the country.

