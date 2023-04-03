Shake Shack x The Super Mario Bros. Movie menu: items, price, where to buy, and other details explored

Popular restaurant chain Shake Shack is joining hands with Nintendo for the launch of two ultra-exclusive Super Mario Bros. menu items. The promotional event celebrates the release of the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie with two new exclusive items: the Shroom Burger and Gold Star Shake.

Limited to the chain's location in DUMBO, Brooklyn, at 2 Water St. Plus, the two new items can be availed between Friday, March 31, and Sunday, April 2. Fans visiting the restaurant for the animated movie-themed menu items will find it adorned in decor inspired by the upcoming movie that is releasing globally on April 5, 2023.

Earlier this week, Shake Shack shared a glimpse of the themed decor and new items celebrating the release of one of the most anticipated animated movies of the year. The post offers fans a sneak peek at Mario-esque mushrooms, question-mark prize cubes, likenesses of Peach, Toad, and Shy Guys, and much more from the animated world of Mario.

All you need to know about the Shake Shack X The Super Mario Bros. Movie menu

Super Mario Bros.-themed menu items will be available at the Shake Shack DUMBO locations for a limited time to celebrate the launch of the upcoming 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'. Releasing worldwide on April 5, 2023, the animated movie features the character of a plumber named Mario, who travels through a labyrinth of underground tunnels with his brother Luigi in a bid to save a captured princess. The two brothers face numerous enemies along the way, which they must defeat in order to face the final boss, Bowser, who intends to destroy the universe.

With a few days left before the global release of the animated movie, Nintendo has partnered with the popular restaurant chain for a limited-time promotional event. Starting March 31 and until April 2, Shake Shack will be offering customers two new ultra-exclusive Super Mario Bros. menu items, which include the Shroom Burger and Gold Star Shake. The limited-time promotional event allows Mario fans to enjoy exclusive menu items inspired by their favorite character.

the super exclusive Super Mario Bros menu items will be available at the chain's DUMBO location between March 31 and April 2 (Image via Shake Shack/Nintendo)

Here's what to expect from the two new, super-exclusive menu items:

Shroom Burger

Starting March 31, fans can enjoy the Shroom Burger. The limited-time item features a mushroom portobello burger that comes with muenster, fontina, parmesan cheese, Calabrian chile-tomato sauce, and pepperoni. Exclusive to the DUMBO Shack location, the Shroom Burger can be purchased for a suggested price of $9.99 until April 2, 2023.

the new Shroom Burger from the super exclusive Super Mario Bros menu (Image via Shake-Shack)

Gold Star Shake

The new Gold Star Shake features a peach and strawberry frozen custard that comes with blue sprinkles and dried star fruit. Available at a suggested price of $6.79, the new Gold Star Shake can be enjoyed at the DUMBO restaurant until April 2, 2023.

New Gold Star Shake from the super exclusive Super Mario Bros menu (Image via Shake Shack)

Fans who don't want to miss out on the chance to try out the super exclusive Super Mario Bros menu should visit the Shack location in DUMBO, Brooklyn at 2 Water St. Plus, at the earliest possible time. Those who can't make it to the restaurant can still enjoy the regular menu at the nearest Shake Shack restaurant.

