Lego Star Wars UCS Venator 2023: All about the upcoming summer sets

Star Wars seems to be getting another round of Lego treatment as leaks and rumors about the upcoming launch of Star Wars UCS Venator start making rounds on the internet.

The leaks were first reported by popular leakers at PromoBricks on April 1, which could possibly be an April Fools' Joke, but nothing is clear as of now. Although 2023 has seen many rumored sets being launched, such as the Indiana Jones sets, Jurassic Park Anniversary sets, etc., some of the sets like the Jabba’s Throne Room diorama have also been canceled.

Rumors suggest that some of the Star Wars sets will start appearing in stores by August 1, 2023, while others are expected to follow soon after in September. However, none of the rumored sets have been confirmed as of now, and more details are awaited.

Some of the leaked Star Wars sets that are rumored to be launched in Summer 2023 (Image via Lego/BrickFanatics/Leaks)

Said to be launching in the summer, the rumored Lego Star Wars sets are expected to have multiple varieties

Lego and Star Wars have gone a long way back together. According to BrickEconomy, the toy brand is known to have released more than 871 sets and promotional pollybags for the Star Wars theme. The first few Star Wars sets were released as early as 1999.

As such, the rumored Lego Star Wars set is expected to be released this year could start making way for stores starting in August. The sets that are expected to be released this summer include a UCS Venator with a Phase II Captain Rex, two Ashoka series sets, a 332nd Clone Trooper swamp speeder, and a playscale Republic Gunship.

75354 Republic Gunship

The upcoming Republic Gunship arrives as set number 75354, and is expected to start appearing in stores starting August 1. The 1,083-piece set is said to be priced at $139.99.

The Republic Gunship (Image via Lego/BrickFanatics/Leak)

75359 Swamp Speeder

Arriving at set number 75359, the Swamp Speeder is said to stack up to 108 pieces. Priced at $24.99, it is expected to be released on August 1, 2023.

The Swamp Speeder (Image via Lego/BrickFanatics/Leak)

75362 Ahsoka’s Shuttle

Coming from the upcoming Ahsoka show, Ashoka's Shutter features the set number 75362. Stacking up to 599 pieces, it is expected to be available at the $69.99 price point.

75357 The Ghost

A fan-favorite among the Star Wars sets, The Ghost is getting a new version as set number 75357. Launching on September 1, the 1,394-piece set is expected to be available at a $159.99 price tag.

The fan-favorite Ghost ship receives a new version (Image via Lego/BrickFanatics/Leak)

75367 UCS Venator Star Destroyer

The biggest set in the rumored line-up, the UCS Venator Star Destroyer comes as set number 75367. Having a reported piece out of 5,374, it is expected to be priced somewhere around €649.99.

The UCS Venator Star Destroyer is the biggest set in the upcoming line-up (Image via Lego/BrickFanatics/Leak)

As mentioned earlier, while some rumored sets have seen the light of day with the official launch, others have either been lost or canceled by the toy brand. Whether the rumored Star Wars UCS Venator sets make way to stores cannot be confirmed as of now, but doubts are expected to be cleared in the coming months.

Founded in 1900s, Lego Group is a global privately-held company that manufactures a wide range of plastic construction toys. The Billund, Denmark-based company has its businesses spread all across the globe and sells its toy products in more than 150 countries.

The toy brand's flagship product is a plastic brick that is available in various shapes and sizes. Interlocking plastic bricks often come with gears, figurines called mini-figures, and many other parts, which can be used together to make complex figures and sceneries. The brick pieces can be connected together to construct various objects like cars, buildings, jets, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes