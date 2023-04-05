“This is so sad”: fans react as Downtown Disney’s Catal Restaurant set to shut down 

After serving numerous customers for over 22 years, Downtown Disney’s Catal Restaurant is officially shutting down its services this month. Restaurant officials took to the brand's social media page to express their gratitude to customers for their years of patronage, as they shared the heartbreaking news of the closure.

As per the Instagram post and their website, the restaurant will be having its last day of service this month on April 14. The news of the closure comes as Disney begins to undergo a major multimillion-dollar makeover of the Downtown Disney area. Following the makeover project, several indoor and outdoor restaurants in the retail and dining strip of the area are shutting down this month.

As part of the project, Disney plans to turn several areas of 'Downtown Disney' into open-air gathering spaces. The brand hopes that the newly created space will be used by visitors and families to hang out, have picnics, shop at new shops, and dine at name-brand dining tenants in the near future.

News of the restaurant's closure has left fans and regular customers across the country disheartened. Expressions of gratitude, confusion, sadness, and many other emotions are being showered upon the closure post shared by Downtown Disney’s Catal Restaurant. Putting their feelings about the closure into words, one user commented:

comment by the user @lovinglife85 on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Downtown Disney’s Catal Restaurant ceases services after over two decades of serving numerous customers and families

Serving numerous customers and families over the last two decades, one of the original restaurants in the heart of Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, the Catal Restaurant will cease its services in mid-April. The restaurant and its outdoor Uva Bar will be last serving customers on April 14, as they shut down the doors to make way for Disney's multimillion-dollar makeover project in the area.

As the progress on the project continues and the makeover gets completed in the near future, the location housing Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar will be allocated to a restaurant and courtyard bar - Paseo and Céntrico. The restaurant and courtyard bar will offer upscale Mexican food along with tequila-based cocktails, and a lucrative menu by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán.

the Catal Restāurants and Uva bar located at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California will last serve customers on April 14 (Image via Catal Restaurant)

From serving great food to offering the best services, Catal Restaurant has left a deep imprint on the hearts of its customers throughout the decades of its service. As the restaurant closes down, many fans are finding it difficult to believe the news, while others are left with unexplainable feelings of sadness, disappointment, and more.

comment by the user @tradersams on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

comment by the user @lolocooper6 on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

comment by the user @sonia21011 on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

comment by the user @psstganda on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

comment by the user @blueglamourgirl on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

comment by the user @bobduda65 on Instagram (Image via Instagram)

Marking the end of an era, the Downtown Disney restaurant will be offering fans one last opportunity to experience a great time at their favorite restaurant. From all their favorite cocktails from the last two decades to drool worthy food, the Catal Restaurant will be welcoming guests every day until its last day of service on April 14.

Poll : 0 votes