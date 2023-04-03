Is McDonald's closing? All you need to know amid mass layoffs 

The world's largest fast food restaurant chain, McDonald's Corp., will be temporarily closing its United States offices this week as the firm prepares to inform several corporate employees about the layoffs. The move is part of the firm's broader company restructuring and reform policies announced earlier this year. The firm has not hinted at any restaurant closures as of now, and more details are expected to be announced officially in the coming days.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the Chicago-based fast food restaurant chain informed its US employees and some of the international staff to work from home from Monday through Wednesday last week. The internal email informing the employees of the temporary arrangement also mentioned that they should cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at the company's headquarters.

McDonald's Corp. temporarily closed its US offices this week to prepare for layoffs (Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to McDonald's Annual Report (2021), the firm employs over 200,000 corporate and restaurant employees, with three-quarters of them working from outside the United States. Apart from its corporate offices, the firm has more than 40,000 restaurants across the globe that are known to serve over 69 million customers every day.

While the firm is refraining from commenting on the number of employees being laid off, the internal email received by several employees read:

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization.”

McDonald's hopes to save money as part of the staffing assessment

As mentioned earlier, the fast-food restaurant chain is preparing for layoffs as per the restructuring and reform policies announced earlier this year. The layoffs and reforms being assessed as of now are expected to be shared with the employees in the coming days. In January this year, McDonald's announced that it was planning to trim or reorganize its corporate staff by April.

At the time, the Chief Executive Officer for the firm, Chris Kempczinski, said in an interview that the firm hopes to save money as part of the staffing assessment. However, the CEO did not mention the set amount or the number of jobs he was looking to cut.

As such, the current layoffs come as the firm plans to save for a global expansion in several regions of Europe, Asia, and the United States in the coming years.

McDonald's plans to layoff employees as the firm hopes to expand its business globally (Image via NurPhoto/Getty Images)

In January this year, the Chief Executive Officer for McDonald's, Chris Kempczinski, gave an interview to the press where he shared details about the upcoming restructuring and reform policies.

As per Fortune, he said:

“Some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away. On the organization stuff, it is frankly about getting our own house in order.”

The global recession and daily increase in prices on groceries have left many fast food businesses and retailers in a tough spot as they continue to close down less profitable locations and lay off several employees. Multiple businesses, including Burger King, Walmart, Kroger, and Macy's, amongst others, have already closed several locations across the country.

Founded on May 15, 1940, McDonald's Co. is an American multinational chain of fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the fast food chain is the world's largest in revenue. Widely popular for its signature Big Mac and french fries, the chain serves a wide range of other popular fast food items like hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken, salads, beverages, and much more.

