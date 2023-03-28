Why is Burger King closing in Michigan? List of outlets explored

Burger King recently announced the closure of at least 26 locations in Michigan. EYM King of Michigan LLC, a popular franchisee, has decided that it will be shuttering several restaurants in the Metro Detroit area over "the unforeseen business circumstances and not being able to reach a resolution with the fast food restaurant chain."

The EYM King of Michigan LLC started shuttering several stores in the Michigan area starting on March 17, and it is expected that all concerned restaurants will be closed by April 15. Some of the major restaurants being closed down include those in Flint, Dearborn Heights, Southfield, Royal Oak, Livonia, Warren, and Whitmore Lake.

Over 26 Burger King restaurants in the Michigan area are to be shuttered down following unforeseen business circumstances (Image via Bloomberg/Getty Images)

A letter released by the franchisee on March 22 states that the closure will affect nearly 424 employees. All 424 employees that were working in different positions, including General Manager, Shift Manager, and Team member, will be laid off following the closure of the 26 Burger King restaurants.

Closure of 26 Burger King restaurants in Michigan is part of a larger pattern for the chain

One of the top five largest fast food chains in the United States, Burger King has its restaurants in more than 19,000 locations across the globe. With more than 99% of its restaurants owned by private franchisees, the restaurant chain serves over 11 million customers every day.

However, the global pandemic and inflation are said to have affected multiple fast food businesses across the country, and the fast food chain is no stranger to it. As per Business Insider, over 10% of all U.S. restaurant locations were closed during the pandemic, and the hardest hit chains were Burger King, Dunkin', Subway, among others. While things have changed for the better over the past few years, many small restaurants have been facing unforeseen problems, including unstable sales.

Burger King is among the major fast food businesses that were forced to close over 10% locations during the pandemic (Image via SOPA Images/Getty Images)

As a result, many major retail and food chains have been forced to cut down on costs by closing down several locations across the country. As such, the Burger King locations being shut down by EYM King of Michigan LLC include:

Dearborn Heights - 20401 West Warren Ave.

Detroit - 20200 Grand River Ave., 2155 Gratiot Ave., 9239 Gratiot Ave., 18021 Kelly Road, 9871 Livernois, 16245 Livernois, 20240 Plymouth Road, 12661 Mack Ave., 13600 West McNichols Road, 17440 East Warren Ave., 8201 Woodward Ave., 15500 West 7 Mile Road

Ecorse - 3863 West Jefferson Avenue

Ferndale - 10336 West 8 Mile Road

Flint - 3801 Clio Road, 3625 South Dort Highway

Highland Park - 13324 Woodward Avenue

Livonia - 28203 Plymouth Road, 34835 Plymouth Ave.

Royal Oak - 31456 Woodward Avenue

Southfield - 30711 Southfield Road, 23660 Telegraph Road

Walled Lake - 1113 East West Maple Road

Warren - 2411 East 8 Mile Road

Whitmore Lake - 9774 East M-36

While many of the restaurants have already closed down, others are serving customers for the time being. Though they are soon to close, fans may get a chance to enjoy the whoppers at their favorite restaurant at least once before they close down by April 15.

