“Looks great to me”: Netizens react to Pizza Hut Japan’s new Cilantro pizza 

Pizza Hut Japan honored the aromatic herb as they introduced a new Cilantro Pizza last week. Exclusive to restaurants in Japan, the tantalizing herb-pizza comes with fresh layers of Cilantro and is called the "Too Much Cilantro" Pizza. Cilantro is a strong herb that is known for its bold aromas and flavors, however, it is rare to see it on a pizza that often.

With the launch of the new herb-heavy pizza, the chain hopes to appeal and generate major hype among cilantro lovers and the Gen Z demographic across Japan. Available at all participating locations across Japan starting March 20, the new pizza comes with flavorful layers of pizza sauce, gooey mozzarella cheese, and spicy yangnyeom sauce, along with a layer of fresh cilantro.

For the unversed, yangnyeom sauce is a popular sweet and spicy sauce that is widely used with Korean fried chicken.

Though Cilantro is often one of the most popular herbs in Asian countries, including Japan, it turns out not everyone is sure about it being layered on a pizza. The internet is swarming with tweets and comments from users as they express their opinions about the new pizza. Sharing how the new pizza looks like a great idea to them, one user tweeted:

Pizza Hut Japan's new Cilantro Pizza comes with one layer of Cilantro and three toppings

Pizza Hut Japan's new Cilantro Pizza is focused on offering a completely flavorful sensory experience to Cilantro fans and Gen Z across Japan. As you open the box, you are greeted with a beautiful Cilantro garden layered on the pizza. Soon after, the aromatic flavors of the herb mixed with cheese tingle your olfactory senses, urging you to take a bite. A single bite of the cheesy and herb-heavy pizza delivers a burst of enticing flavors from a flavorful blend of cilantro, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and yangnyeom sauce.

Exclusive to Pizza Hut restaurants in Japan, the "Too Much Cilantro Pizza" is available across the country for a limited time until April 9, 2023. Only available in a medium size, the Cilantro Pizza comes at a starting price of over 2,500 yen, or around $19.16. Similar to other exclusive dishes, the chain has not hinted at a global launch for the flavorful pizza.

Following the launch of Pizza Hut Japan's new pizza, news has been spreading fast and it turns out that the internet really can't get its head around the idea of it. While Cilantro on a pizza may not really be that bad, many users feel otherwise.

Dusty Bottoms @dmall3 @nypost I love cilantro. This does not look like a good use of cilantro. Too much. @nypost I love cilantro. This does not look like a good use of cilantro. Too much.

Certified Jalter simp @Randomdragn @_mrpussy @kokorodestroyer this is how we got the awful chocolate pizza and I don´t want to see something like that ever again @_mrpussy @kokorodestroyer this is how we got the awful chocolate pizza and I don´t want to see something like that ever again

Although Pizza Hut Japan's new Cilantro Pizza received some serious criticism, it seemed to have been equally loved by Cilantro fans and those who were into trying out new food.

Donald Newmeyer @DonNewmeyer @nypost I’ve had pizza in Japan (but not Pizza Hut). They’re definitely open to different flavors. @nypost I’ve had pizza in Japan (but not Pizza Hut). They’re definitely open to different flavors.

chewing on the furniture @cleverghoul lrt: i would eat the cilantro pizza. give it to me. lrt: i would eat the cilantro pizza. give it to me.

DYSCRA @DYSCRA @RireNe_rn Sometimes when I make salad I use coriander instead of other leafy greens, I'd try the all cilantro pizza @RireNe_rn Sometimes when I make salad I use coriander instead of other leafy greens, I'd try the all cilantro pizza

As mentioned earlier, the new Cilantro Pizza is exclusively available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants in Japan and can be ordered until April 9, 2023. It can be availed at a starting price of over 2,500 yen, or around $19.16.

