Is $1 New York pizza slice getting expensive? Details explored 

The ever-rising prices of groceries have forced a popular New York pizza restaurant to hike the prices of their $1 New York pizza slices. The New York restaurant chain, 2 Bros. Pizza, has been hit hard by inflation and is forced to increase the price to $1.50 as cheese prices continue to soar.

As per reports from the local news site EV Grieve, the 50% price hike is effective at all of the chain's restaurants, including the original location in the East Village, Lower Manhattan. Living under the motto "Always Fresh, Always $1," 2 Bros. Pizza is one of the most prominent names behind popularizing the $1 New York Pizza slice. Sadly, the ever-rising inflation and supply chain problems have caused the end of the $1 New York pizza slice era.

2 Bros Pizza scraps $1 New York pizza slice and will now be offering it at an increased price of $1.50 each (Image via Littleny/iStockphoto/Getty Images)

Speaking to the press on the matter, the co-owner of 2 Bros. Pizza, Eli Halali, said:

"Over the past few years, we had done everything in our power to keep the cheese slices at $1 while refusing to compromise on our quality."

Briefing on how cheese comprised over 40% of the company's food cost, the co-owner added:

"We were no longer able to break even. The biggest issue in recent months was cheese prices stabilizing at a higher average than where they've been for the last decade."

Marking the end of an era, the $1 New York pizza slice will now cost $1.50 each

Over the last few months, Americans have been experiencing major hikes in the price of groceries, including cheese, butter, milk, eggs, and more. The major causes of the hikes, among others, have been global inflation and the effect on supply chains following the Russia-Ukraine War. The New York pizza restaurant chain, 2 Bros. Pizza has been going through ups and downs ever since global inflation started affecting the United States.

In 2021, the chain was forced to hike the price of $1 New York slice pizza at three of its nine locations following inflationary hikes in grocery costs. However, some restaurants, including the chain's original location in the East Village in Lower Manhattan, were still offering New York pizza slices for $1 each to their regular, loyal customers. But as of this week, the chain has completely scrapped $1 New York Pizza slices and will only be offering them for $1.50 each at all its restaurants.

2 Bros Pizza locations swap $1 signs for $1.50 marking the end of the $1 pizza slice era (Image via Richard Levine/Corbis/Getty Images)

The last $1 New York pizza slices were sold at the East Village location this week, marking the end of the $1 pizza-slice era. As of now, some of the 2 Bros. Pizza restaurants have already swapped the original "$1" signs for "$1.50" versions. Select 2 Bros. Currently, two pizza slices and a can of soda are included in a $3.99 deal at pizza restaurants.

2 Bros. Pizza is not the only food business facing the crashing effect of inflation. Multiple food chains and dollar stores, including Dollar Tree, have been forced to hike prices on food products. Following inflationary hikes and supply chain problems, Dollar Tree has even stopped selling one of the most common grocery staples - eggs - at all stores across the country.

