How to avail Red Lobster’s ‘Endless Lobster’ deal? Details explored

It's time for a Lobster fest as Red Lobster has announced the Endless Lobster event. Scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, the one-day exclusive event will give guests the opportunity to enjoy endless amounts of Live Maine Lobster for absolutely free. The RSVP-only event will be held at the New York Times Square restaurant.

Starting Tuesday, March 21, guests who don't want to miss out on the opportunity can visit https://endlesslobster.eventbrite.com/ to RSVP for the one-day exclusive event for one of the three available seating slots -- 11.00am-1.00pm ET, 1.00pm-3.00pm ET and 3.00pm-5.00pm ET.

The reservations are available in limited numbers and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. A single guest can only book a reservation in any one of the three slots.

The seafood restaurant company introduced the Endless Lobster event through a press release, with Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster, quoting:

"We're thrilled to reward guests for their love of lobster with our first-ever Endless Lobster event."

Briefing Lobster fans about the event, the CMO added:

"We know how much our guests love Endless Shrimp, so we figured why not offer Endless Lobster."

Red Lobster kicks off the start of 2023's spring with its first-ever Endless Lobster event

Red Lobster is offering guests a golden opportunity to kick off the start of spring with a joyful meal of juicy Live Maine Lobsters on March 28. The single-day event happening at the New York Times Square restaurant will allow a total of 150 guests to enjoy the delicacy in three time slots. With reservations opening March 21, guests may want to sign up at the earliest.

On the day of the event, guests will have to visit the said restaurant in the already-reserved time slot to enjoy the delicacy, wherein they will get to enjoy as many 1 ¼ pound Live Maine lobsters as they can handle. Lobsters will be served with a side of butter, broccoli, and a choice of sides, but no drinks or beverages. Guests who wish to have a beverage or drink to go with the meal may order it at an additional cost.

Kick off the start of spring at endless amounts of Live Maine Lobster on the Endless Lobster event day at the New York Times square restaurant (Image via Red Lobster)

Guests who can't make it to the New York Times Square restaurant, or those who fail to get reservations, can still enjoy the delicacies at the nearest Red Lobster restaurant. Orders for seafood delicacies can also be placed on RedLobster.com/order. Interested people will be able to earn points and save more by signing up for the free loyalty program.

Founded on March 22, 1968 by Bill Darden and Charley Woodsby, Red Lobster is an American casual dining restaurant chain. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the chain has its restaurants in more than 13 countries, including the United States.

Known for its seafood, the brand has over 749 restaurants across the globe and its menu includes a wide variety of crabs, fish, lobsters, mollusks, and shrimp. The chain also serves other popular dishes like chicken, desserts, pasta, steak, beverages, and more.

