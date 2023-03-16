Denny’s Augmented Reality menu explored as brand launches new platform to entertain customers

Denny’s menu has received a mouthwatering update to make ordering as exciting as the food itself. The Spartanburg-based casual restaurant chain has introduced a new Augmented Reality menu that allows customers to experience a vibrant visual tour with each turn of the page. Denny's menu update comes as part of the newly introduced "It's Diner Time" platform, which is focused on delivering greater dinner comfort.

Starting March 15, diners will be able to experience a new AR menu that brings the brand to life and allows diners to enjoy a lively dining experience. The new AR menu also comes with a multitude of opportunities, including exclusive dishes, deals, the chain's 70-year history, and much more. Fans of the casual chain will be able to access it all by simply scanning the new menu.

The casual restaurant chain introduced the new dining experience through a press release, with John Dillon, Denny’s president, quoting:

"For 70 years, Denny's has been that consistent place that feels like home, one where our guests can be their authentic selves and celebrate moments that matter."

Briefing fans about the new menu experience, Dillon further added:

"Our new menu feels like an extension of our dinners and no matter what page consumers land on, it's clear that it will always be Diner Time."

The new Denny’s experience comes with new drool-worthy dishes

If you were thinking that the new Denny’s experience is all about a high-tech menu, then you are truly in for a major surprise. On top of making the menu more fun and interactive, the casual restaurant chain has also introduced a number of special dishes that will be available under its new "It's Diner Time" platform.

A fresh new AR menu features food that jumps off the page for you (Image via Denny’s)

The new menu highlights two sections called "Diner Classics Plus" and "Savory Diners Spotlight," with a sampling of standout dishes including:

NEW Red, White & Blue Pancakes

It features fluffy blueberry pancakes made of real buttermilk and comes with a topping of fresh strawberries and cream cheese icing. The mouthwatering dish is served with two cage-free eggs and crispy hash browns, plus two pieces of bacon or two sausage links. Priced at over $12.89, it packs more than 900 calories.

NEW Red, White & Blue Pancakes (Image via Denny’s)

NEW Mac N' Brisket Sizzlin Skillet

It comes with a slow-smoked brisket that is bursting with flavor and is served on a bed of creamy, oven-baked mac 'n cheese. The dish also comes with a topping of three beer-battered onion rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce for extra punch.

NEW Spicy Moons Over My Hammy

Priced at $14.99, the NEW Spicy Moons Over My Hammy features stacks of savory ham, spicy chorizo, scrambled eggs with Swiss and American cheese, and pickled jalapeños on grilled artisan bread. The savory sandwich is served with a side of crispy hash browns and packs more than 1300 calories.

NEW Spicy Moons Over My Hammy (Image via Denny’s)

NEW Oven-Baked Lasagna

It comes with a combination of savory four cheese and seasoned beef, all wrapped in a traditional pasta shell. Featuring a homey feel, the dish comes smothered in Italian sausage and beef meat sauce. Served with a topping of Wisconsin provolone cheese and a side of classic dinner bread, the drool-worthy dish takes your homesickness away.

NEW Oven-Baked Mac N' Cheese

Enjoy a rich and creamy side that goes well with almost everything on Denny’s menu. Featuring a delectable richness to it, the NEW Oven-Baked Mac N' Cheese packs over 335 calories and can be ordered for around $5.29.

NEW Oven-Baked Mac N' Cheese (Image via Denny’s)

NEW Very Strawberry Cheesecake Milk Shake

It offers strawberry and rich cheesecake bites in a premium blend of hand-dipped ice cream. The fruity milkshake comes with a topping of real whipped cream.

Strawberry Pancake Puppies

It features bite-sized pancake rounds made with strawberries and white chocolate chips. The sweet deliciousness is served with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and cream cheese icing. Available in packs of six ($3.29) and ten ($4.79), the shareable pancake rounds pack around 100 calories each.

Strawberry Pancake Puppies (Image via Denny’s)

To top it all off, Denny’s is also introducing new employee uniforms along with a fresh and new range of wearable merchandise. While the new merch will be available on DinerDrip.com, the new menu can be found at all participating locations across the country. All items on the menu can be ordered for dining at your nearest restaurant or through the new app and website for pick-up and deliveries.

