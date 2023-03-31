Hidden Valley Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch: Where to buy, price, and other details explored

Ranch and Dill Pickle lovers can now enjoy a fusion of the two legends with the launch of the new Pickle Flavored Ranch by the Hidden Valley Ranch makers. Available all across the country starting March 30, 2023, the "dill-icious new flavor" brings together the creaminess of the brand's original ranch and the tanginess of crisp Dill Pickles.

The new Pickle Flavored Hidden Valley Ranch is available at all major Walmart stores across the country and online at their official website. Moreover, the new ranch can be seen on store shelves at all locations in the coming days.

The makers announced the launch of the new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch through a press release, with C.C. Ciafone, Marketing Director at the Ranch company, stating:

"The flavors of ranch and pickle pair extraordinarily well. The tangy, dill-pickly flavor is the perfect complement to the creamy, savory flavor profile of Hidden Valley Ranch."

Hidden Valley's new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch will be sold at Walmart stores across the country and online

Dill Pickles are one of the most popular food items across the United States, and thanks to Hidden Valley Ranch makers, the tangy flavors of the pickle can now be enjoyed as a creamy dip. Whether someone pairs them up with chicken wings, potato wedges, chips, or popcorn, the new Dill Pickle-Flavored ranch is guaranteed to greatly enhance one's snacking experience.

Featuring the creamy and refreshing flavors of Hidden Valley Original Ranch along with the tangy and bold flavors of crisp Dill Pickles, the new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch will be exclusively available at Walmart stores across the country and online on www.walmart.com.

The new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch will be available at Walmart stores across the United States (Image via Hidden Valley Ranch Makers/PR Newswire)

Starting on March 30, 2023, the new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch will start making its way to all major Walmart locations across the country. The new ranch will be available nationwide soon after. Packed in a 20-ounce, easy-squeeze bottle, the new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch will be sold for a suggested retail price of $4.88 per bottle.

The Ranch company is encouraging fans to try out new and innovative recipes with the new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch. The brand is also taking the initiative to share many exciting recipes and food matchups that can be tried out with the new Dill Pickle-Flavored Ranch. From fried chicken sandwiches, to hot dogs, dips for chips, to drizzle for french fries, the possibilities are endless. Fans can find H.V. Pickle-Flavored Ranch recipes and more by visiting www.hiddenvalley.com/recipe-collections/pickles/.

Founded in 1954 by Steve Henson, Hidden Valley® Ranch is said to be the nation’s original ranch dressing brand. The brand is known for its Original Ranch, which is said to be one of the most popular ranch flavors in the United States. The brand offers a wide range of distinct ranch flavors in various packaging and sizes.

