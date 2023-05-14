"We only watched for Will Smith": Mena Massoud Little Mermaid controversy explained as Aladdin star sparks controversy

After making some debatable comments about the upcoming movie The Little Mermaid, Mena Massoud deleted his Twitter account following the controversy. Mena has deleted both his tweet and account after he faced massive backlash for his response to another tweet that talked about how The Little Mermaid can earn more than Aladdin in its opening weekend.

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ is tracking to earn $115M on its domestic box office opening weekend.



In comparison, ‘ALADDIN’ earned $112M on its opening. ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ is tracking to earn $115M on its domestic box office opening weekend.In comparison, ‘ALADDIN’ earned $112M on its opening. https://t.co/vpIoYcYcQ2

Replying to the tweet, he wrote in a now-deleted post:

“Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is The Little Mermaid doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel.”

Social media users lash out on the "Aladdin" actor as he passed controversial comments on The Little Mermaid. (Image via Twitter & TMZ)

Mena Massoud’s reply did not sit too well with social media users, as he became the subject to massive backlash, as many called the Aladdin star “bitter” and “racist.” One social media user also commented and said:

Aladdin made $1.05 billion worldwide, and the numbers in the country and globally were considered to be big at the box office. On the other hand, The Little Mermaid premiered in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. However, the movie will observe an international theatrical release on May 26, 2023.

Social media users slam Mena Massoud for passing controversial comments on The Little Mermaid

Actor Mena Massoud is facing a wave of criticism from social media users after commenting about the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Many took issue with how he linked it to the casting of Halle Bailey, a Black actress, as Ariel in the upcoming film.

Social media users have thus taken to online platforms to express their disappointment and anger at Mena Massoud's remarks, with many calling them insensitive and offensive. Assuming that the vituperative responses didn't sit well with the actor, he may have deleted his Twitter account amidst all the controversy.

♡ @cherryfizzcamo Not Mena Massoud tryna pipe up and speak on The Little Mermaid. Just checked “mr billion dollar movie’s” IMDB post Aladdin and it’s giving unemployed Not Mena Massoud tryna pipe up and speak on The Little Mermaid. Just checked “mr billion dollar movie’s” IMDB post Aladdin and it’s giving unemployed 💀 https://t.co/IxUfC3dXfb

🦋 @phonywizard The next time you login, just know I’m ready to fight! Don’t ever speak on Halle! @MenaMassoud The next time you login, just know I’m ready to fight! Don’t ever speak on Halle! @MenaMassoud https://t.co/FntIvSdOgf

Bianca Wilson @___bjw___ We all know Will Smith was the main reason we all went to see Aladdin. And I’ll stand 10 toes down for TLM. This is exactly why we need to pack every theater up on May 26th. Bring your kids, nieces, nephews, grandkids. The entire Family! First off who the hell is Mena Massoud?We all know Will Smith was the main reason we all went to see Aladdin. And I’ll stand 10 toes down for TLM. This is exactly why we need to pack every theater up on May 26th. Bring your kids, nieces, nephews, grandkids. The entire Family! First off who the hell is Mena Massoud?😂 We all know Will Smith was the main reason we all went to see Aladdin. And I’ll stand 10 toes down for TLM. This is exactly why we need to pack every theater up on May 26th. Bring your kids, nieces, nephews, grandkids. The entire Family! https://t.co/bNKfY7Erv3

Elliott Bullock II @Elliott_Bull2 Damn. He should've apologized for his tweet instead of deleting his whole account.



Like they say play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.



Mena Massoud shouldn't pin against POC lead Disney films. That's just wrong. Damn. He should've apologized for his tweet instead of deleting his whole account. Like they say play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. Mena Massoud shouldn't pin against POC lead Disney films. That's just wrong. https://t.co/03DnkStWSt

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacon Tremblay and Javier Bardem. The movie is a remake of the original movie released in 1989. The Disney movie has been the centre of controversy as many debated how the casting team chose Halle Bailey to play the role of Ariel, who has been seen as a fair-skinned girl in the original Disney movie.

Meanwhile, Mena Massoud has not spoken up on the matter nor has he returned to Twitter to address the whole controversy.

