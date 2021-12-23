'The Royal Treatment' cast list: Laura Marano, Mena Massoud and others star in Netflix movie

Directed by Rick Jacobson, The Royal Treatment is an upcoming romance flick starring Mena Massoud (of Aladdin fame) and Laura Marano. The film follows a blossoming romance between a prince and a hair stylist, in a rehash of the classic trope of royalty falling for an ordinary girl.

The Royal Treatment will premiere exclusively on Netflix on 20 January 2022. It is written by Holly Hester and produced by Marano's family-owned Calabrian Rhode Productions in collaboration with Chloe Smith.

The official synopsis for The Royal Treatment reads:

"New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?"

Take a look at the cast of The Royal Treatment ahead of its release.

Cast of 'The Royal Treatment'

1) Laura Marano as Izzie

Laura Marano initially gained popularity through her role as Ally Dawson in the Disney series Austin & Ally. Marano is also a singer, and has released several singles including Boombox, La La, and Me.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the 26-year-old actress was first introduced to acting through her mother's theater. Since then, she has come a long way. She is known for The Perfect Date, A Sort of a Homecoming, Back to You, and Without a Trace.

In The Royal Treatment, she plays Izzie, who develops a romance with the prince.

2) Mena Massoud as Prince Thomas

Mena Massoud is a 30-year-old Canadian actor of Egyptian descent, known for his titular role in the Disney fantasy film Aladdin (2019). He is also known for his roles in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Reprisal, Strange but True, Run This Town.

Massoud is all set to reprise his role in the upcoming Aladdin sequel, but before that, he will be seen playing a different kind of prince in The Royal Treatment.

3) Chelsie-Preston Crayford as Destiny

Playing Izzie's friend and fellow hairdresser Destiny in The Royal Treatment is Chelsie-Preston Crayford. The actress from New Zealand actress made her acting debut in a New Zealand-made TV series called A Twist in the Tale starring William Shatner.

She is also known for her roles in The Cult, Underbelly: Razor, The Mystery of a Hansom Cab, and The Code.

