'Christmas for Keeps' full cast list: Christa B Allen, Ryan Rottman, and others star in Hallmark romance

Hallmark is scheduled to drop a number of Christmas treats this holiday season, with Christmas for Keeps being one of the latest. Directed by Fred Gerber, Christmas for Keeps follows five close childhood friends as they reconnect in their Virginia hometown to commemorate and celebrate the life of their mentor, who recently passed away.

This celebration is intertwined with Christmas as the group of friends share laughter, tears, and the joy of the season while reminiscing about the kernels of wisdom that their teacher bestowed on each of them.

Scheduled to drop on December 18, 2021, here is a look at the cast list of Christmas for Keeps.

Christa B Allen as Avery Taylor

Avery is the enthusiastic friend who spearheads the reunion and the celebration. She is played by the American actress Christa B Allen. Allen is known for playing the younger version of Jennifer Garner's character in 13 Going on 30 (2004) and for her role in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009). She is also popular as the socialite Charlotte Grayson on the ABC drama series Revenge.

Ryan Rottman as Ben Tillman

In Christmas for Keeps, Ryan Rottman plays the role of Ben. Ben is secretly in love with Avery. As the celebration commences, something transpires between the two that is more than friendship.

Rottman's most recent feature was on the big screen starring in Billionaire Boys Club alongside Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, and Emma Roberts. The American actor has also starred in Guidance and the MTV series Happyland. He also had a recurring role on the ABC Family hit series The Lying Game. However, Rottman is most famous for starring in TeenNick’s drama series Gigantic.

Ashley Newbrough as Sarah Jones-Wong

Ashley Newbrough is a Canadian actress best known for her role in The CW’s one-hour Privileged opposite Lucy Hale and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. She is also known for starring on ABC’s Mistresses and various other TV movies from Lifetime and Hallmark Channel such as Love Under the Stars, Snowmance, and Small Town Christmas.

Other cast members of 'Christmas for Keeps'

Christmas for Keeps also stars Marielle Scott as Mia Reynolds, Cardi Wong as Noah Wong, Everick Golding as James Massey, Liza Huget as Lillian Massey, and Janet Kidder as Patricia Taylor.

Don't miss the upcoming Hallmark holiday film Christmas for Keeps on December 18, 2021.

