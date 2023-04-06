"I am already boycotting": Dylan Mulvaney Nike controversy explained as brand amasses backlash

Nike is facing backlash after popular influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a bunch of pictures from a paid sponsorship with the brand. Social media users were outraged when Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, shared images and videos on her Instagram account. She also tagged Nike Women and linked to the product pages as she showcased her Nike leggings and sports bra.

Dylan Mulvaney Nike controversy explained as brand amasses backlash. (Image via Instagram)

However, Dylan's posts did not seem to sit too well with netizens, and the collaboration received massive backlash. Social media users took to Twitter to say that they were boycotting the brand and even called the collaboration disgusting.

Dylan Mulvaney, who was born in 1996, began detailing her gender transition on TikTok through a daily video in early 2022. The influencer has millions of followers and has been partnering with several brands like Plaza Hotel, Kate Spade, Tampax, and now Bud Light, and more recently, Nike. She also met with US President Joe Biden in October 2022, to discuss transgender rights.

Nike and Dylan Mulvaney receive slammed on social media over paid sponsorship for women's clothing line

As Nike partnered with social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist, to promote their products on Instagram, social media users were left furious.

Many questioned why the brand partnered with Mulvaney, while others accused Nike of exploiting the LGBTQIA+ community. Some even criticized Dylan Mulvaney for accepting the deal.

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Dylan got paid by Nike for this: Dylan got paid by Nike for this: https://t.co/YSTCkE0Fec

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck Nike is the latest major brand to attack real women by hiring Dylan Mulvaney to advertise their products. No sane person should give them money after this. If we won’t demand companies stop mocking our wives and daughters then we’re weaker than I thought and deserve what we get. Nike is the latest major brand to attack real women by hiring Dylan Mulvaney to advertise their products. No sane person should give them money after this. If we won’t demand companies stop mocking our wives and daughters then we’re weaker than I thought and deserve what we get. https://t.co/j2qUQ5c3qN

Malcolm Fle✘ - 🇺🇸Amoral Mercenary🇺🇸 @Malcolm_fleX48 LMAOOOO, Now even Nike is trolling women with a Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship.



Patriarchy up by 29 at the half. LMAOOOO, Now even Nike is trolling women with a Dylan Mulvaney Sponsorship.Patriarchy up by 29 at the half. https://t.co/mKx4Lb2mp0

Billy Bragg @Serena_Partrick



Dylan Mulvaney has a BMI of 17.4.



A healthy BMI starts at 18.5.



In a number of countries Dylan would need to gain 8lbs in order to be allowed walk a catwalk.



Nike promoting this as healthy is EXTREMELY irresponsible. Did @Nike miss the memo that "anorexic-chic" was over?Dylan Mulvaney has a BMI of 17.4.A healthy BMI starts at 18.5.In a number of countries Dylan would need to gain 8lbs in order to be allowed walk a catwalk.Nike promoting this as healthy is EXTREMELY irresponsible. Did @Nike miss the memo that "anorexic-chic" was over? Dylan Mulvaney has a BMI of 17.4.A healthy BMI starts at 18.5.In a number of countries Dylan would need to gain 8lbs in order to be allowed walk a catwalk.Nike promoting this as healthy is EXTREMELY irresponsible. https://t.co/vHmFG6IFjn

Morgan 🐀 @themorganyoukno Transphobes hate Dylan Mulvaney scoring a Nike promo because they’re bigots but *I* hate it because I’m extremely over companies picking zero bodyfat ultraskinny white women to rep their brands



we are not the same Transphobes hate Dylan Mulvaney scoring a Nike promo because they’re bigots but *I* hate it because I’m extremely over companies picking zero bodyfat ultraskinny white women to rep their brandswe are not the same https://t.co/NkgRfIwUgt

Nike isn't the only company that has come under fire for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney. A few days ago, Bud Light was targeted by netizens for their ad with the transgender activist.

Details about the Bud Light fiasco as influencer Dylan and the brand faced backlash after the "Day 365 Of Girlhood" video series

Dylan Mulaney posted a video on Instagram on April 1, 2023, showing the gift that she received from Bud Light. However, both the brand and the influencer received heavy backlash for the partnership.

The collaboration video showed Bud Light's personalized gift can to Mulvaney, which had her face on it to celebrate her 365 days of being a girl. The video didn't sit well with people who called for canceling Bud Light.

Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 @EvanAKilgore



Who agrees? I'm not a huge fan of Cancel Culture, but if Dylan Mulvaney is the face of @budlight , then we definitely need to cancel Bud Light.Who agrees? I'm not a huge fan of Cancel Culture, but if Dylan Mulvaney is the face of @budlight, then we definitely need to cancel Bud Light.Who agrees?

Tim 🇺🇸🇮🇱 @CoolRiderr my favorite april fool’s joke is the one where bud light thought it was a good idea to hire dylan mulvaney 🫠 my favorite april fool’s joke is the one where bud light thought it was a good idea to hire dylan mulvaney 🫠

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott

Dick Patella @dickpatella @TimJDillon The only thing worse than drinking Bud Light is taking a drink from an open bottle and Dylan Mulvaney saying “that was mine” @TimJDillon The only thing worse than drinking Bud Light is taking a drink from an open bottle and Dylan Mulvaney saying “that was mine”

Despite being a viral hit, the partnership garnered criticism from a section of social media users who are calling for a boycott of the brand. Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has not directly responded to the negative reaction to its collaboration with Mulvaney.

The company clarified that its decision to team up with Mulvaney was aimed at connecting with a broader range of customers. The special can design was meant to commemorate Mulvaney's achievement as a significant milestone in her transition journey.

Slamming of brands like Nike and Bud Light is not the first instance where a company has faced criticism for partnering with transgender activists. Hershey's also faced a similar response in February 2023 for featuring a transgender rights activist on a special chocolate bar wrapper for International Women's Day in Canada.

Poll : 0 votes