Who is Flash Shelton? Handyman tricks California squatters into vacating mother's residence, leaving netizens impressed

A YouTube video of a handyman from Northern California is making the rounds on social media. After discovering that squatters had taken over his late mother's home, the handyman, Flash Shelton, found a way to get the ultimate revenge.

In a YouTube video, the handyman showed how he turned tables on squatters in his parents' apartment after becoming a squatter himself and moving into the property.

Shelton's move was applauded by netizens and the video has garnered more than three million views. However, what surprised netizens most was how he was able to get rid of the squatters in less than a day.

In the video, he said:

“If they could take a house, then I could take a house. They're the squatter, and they have rights."

He applied the same logic and became a "squatter on the squatter" and wondered if he also had the same rights as them. The video and how the handyman handled the squatters have left the netizens impressed, and many even took to various platforms and called him a "Hero."

Jim @masterhogman Guy is my new Hero

If they could take a house, then I could take a house," Flash Shelton of the United Handyman Association said in a YouTube video. "They're the squatter, and they have rights. Well, then, if I become the squatter on the squatter, then I should have rights, Guy is my new Hero If they could take a house, then I could take a house," Flash Shelton of the United Handyman Association said in a YouTube video. "They're the squatter, and they have rights. Well, then, if I become the squatter on the squatter, then I should have rights, https://t.co/zviPXYohfj

Flash Shelton is the founder of the United Handyman Association

Flash Shelton is the founder of the United Handyman Association and the founder and executive director of the National Association of Handyman Professionals. Flash, who is also the host of the United Handyman Answers channel on YouTube, has over 40 years of experience and has worked since 1983.

On his YouTube channel, he mostly talks about home safety, home services, and trade associations. Additionally, he also uses his experience to guide other handymen and professionals.

Shelton has been instrumental in helping handymen navigate the complexities of running a business and ensuring that their customers get the best possible service.

His LinkedIn also states that he was a manager for Little League Baseball for 23 years and 7 months, from 1995 to 2018. Shelton completed his education at Rio Mesa High School and later went on to work as a handyman and a business owner.

What did Flash Shelton do to the squatters?

According to the video uploaded by the handyman, he spoke about how he tricked the squatters. He said that people began living at his parents' house after his mother was unable to live there on her own.

He explained that it all began after a lady, claiming to be a correctional officer, approached him, requesting to rent the place. However, Shelton denied it as he didn't believe she had enough finances or credit.

Later, however, he found out that the woman had brought a lot her of her things to the house despite Flash telling her she couldn't rent it. He also learned from neighbors and realtors that the house was filled with furniture and even had people living inside.

Emma @Emma98537978 A Nevada handyman turned the tables on squatters who invaded his mother’s California home, after local officials said they could offer no assistance getting them out.Flash Shelton, executive director of the Las Vegas-based United Handyman Association A Nevada handyman turned the tables on squatters who invaded his mother’s California home, after local officials said they could offer no assistance getting them out.Flash Shelton, executive director of the Las Vegas-based United Handyman Association

As soon as Shelton learned about how the trespassers had settled into his parent's house, he immediately called the police but did not receive a helpful response. Speaking about the same, he said in his video that they told him that they couldn't enter the house as the woman and her family were living there and even told him to go to court.

In his video, he also claimed how he knew that the laws give more rights to squatters than homeowners. Hence, he knew that he had to come up with a solution to the problem and decided to write up a lease and credit himself as the resident of the home.

He then parked his car on the street, right outside the house, and waited until everyone left. After he saw that the members of the family left one after another, he used his keys and walked around the house installing cameras. The woman, who was squatting inside the house, walked up to the handyman and apologized for the situation.

Shelton then asked her to get her things out of the house in a few hours. The family then moved out within the next few hours. Flash wasn't just able to get squatters out of his parents' house, he also went viral on social media and had people applauding him for his "smart move."

Social media users lash out at squatters and share their views on the internet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users applaud the handyman as the viral video amazes the netizens: Reactions explored

As the video did the rounds on social media, it amazed the audience, and the world began complimenting Flash for his presence of mind. While some called him a hero, others said that the squatters should have faced consequences for their behavior.

Social media users reacted to Flash's viral video where he tricked the squatters. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Flash's viral video where he tricked the squatters. (Image via YouTube)

Social media users reacted to Flash's viral video where he tricked the squatters. (Image via YouTube)

People also discussed their issues and experiences with squatters and how they shouldn't be given so many rights in the nation.

It is worth noting that squatting is illegal in the USA, and trespassers can be fined and even jailed for squatting. Experts recommend that homeowners put up a “no trespassing” sign on their vacant properties, and pay regular visits to their vacant homes.

Poll : 0 votes