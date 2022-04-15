DaBaby home invasion: Rapper reportedly shoots intruder for trespassing on his property

An individual was shot at DaBaby’s North Carolina estate, and the rapper was also reportedly involved in the incident. Law enforcement sources said someone entered the property without permission and was shot.

Reports say that the rapper was also present when everything happened, although the level of his involvement remains unknown. The cops have not arrested anyone, and all the evidence will be turned over to the District Attorney. TMZ and Complex reported that DaBaby allegedly fired the shot himself.

sara lee @sexualbutte DaBaby out here shooting at intruders. DaBaby out here shooting at intruders.

Further details on the incident at DaBaby’s home

The Troutman Police Department said that the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was at his North Carolina home on April 13 when a person trespassing was shot. A 26-year-old man reportedly climbed the fence surrounding the property and was shot.

A news outlet reported that the man was shot on a football field outside the singer’s mansion. Although the cops did not confirm if the artist owned the home, they said he was present when the incident happened. The shooter’s name was not revealed by the Troutman Police.

Police chief Josh Watson stated that the investigation is still ongoing and he could not provide any further information.

Cops arrived at the residence on Wednesday at around 8 pm and found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was admitted to a medical facility by Iredell County EMS and the artist’s manager refused to comment on anything related to the incident.

DaBaby criticized for forcibly trying to kiss fan

DaBaby was criticized for trying to kiss one of his female fans (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Jonathan Kirk made headlines this month after he was accused of trying to kiss a female fan without her consent. A video also went viral where netizens called him creepy and others joked that his fans did not want a kiss from him.

The video clip featured Kirk interacting with his fans outside a venue. He then placed his hands on either side of a woman's face and seemed to be leaning in to kiss her.

Kirk's lips were puckered and the fan was spotted attempting to turn her head away to avoid him. He stumbled after trying to kiss her and the video was cut off. The video was posted on the Instagram page The Shade Room, and since then, Kirk has been continuously criticized on social media.

Kirk later played down the incident and uploaded pictures from the same venue to his Instagram stories showing him hugging his fans.

Edited by R. Elahi