DaBaby slammed for forcibly trying to kiss fan in viral video, rapper responds amid backlash 

DaBaby has defended himself on social media after being accused of attempting to kiss a female fan without her consent. Ever since the video went viral, many have slammed the rapper for being “creepy.” Others joked that his fans did not want a kiss from him.

The video clip was recorded in February. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was seen interacting with his fans outside a venue. At one point, the Bestie singer was seen placing his hands on either side of a woman’s face and appeared to be leaning in to kiss her.

The rapper was seen with his lips puckered while the fan was visibly trying to turn her head away from him in an attempt to avoid him. He was also seen stumbling after attempting to kiss her, and the video was then cut off.

The video then went viral through the popular Instagram page The Shade Room. Since then, critics of the singer have been endlessly attacking him on social media.

DaBaby responds to accusations of kissing a fan without consent

On Thursday, April 7, the rapper took to his Instagram stories and shared the post by The Shade Room. He wrote:

“Who be making this cap a*s s**t up bruh???”

The Charlotte, N.C. rapper then directed his fans to a clip he shared on his profile which featured the same interaction. The rapper was seen hugging his fans, and he wrote:

“Me and my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on”

The 30-year-old singer also reacted to the viral Shade Room post. He wrote in the comments section:

“Bae was upset that I blew a kiss at her lil buddy first.”

In another comment, he wrote: “I’m sorry bae.”

The Shade Room then updated the post and reported that the BOP singer had “cleared the air” regarding the kiss.

The Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment singer's interactions with fans in the past have not been this brash. In 2019, the rapper bumped into a fan at a gas station and gave her free tickets to his concert. The video was taken in North Carolina and went viral, as he was seen hugging Alexandria Coleman at the gas station and proceeded to give her friends free tickets as well.

