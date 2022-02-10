Who is Brandon Bills? DaBaby and DaniLeigh's brother's viral fight video at bowling alley takes over internet

A video of DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Bills getting into a fight has recently gone viral on the internet. Both individuals reportedly got into a fight at a Bowling Alley in Los Angeles and Bills was severely injured.

The clip was shared on Twitter which shows Brandon starting the brawl while calling out the rapper for a one-on-one. Bills was heard saying:

“When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro. One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are.”

Brandon also said that the artist wants to disrespect his sister online for the world to see and disrespect his family. He added that this has nothing to do with his sister anymore and it is between both of them.

Twitter reacts to DaBaby and Brandon Bills’ brawl

While DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s fight previously gained a lot of attention online, the public reacted in their own way to the recent brawl between the 30-year-old rapper, his entourage, and Brandon:

DaBaby and DaniLeigh had previously fought on Instagram live a few months ago. The artist allegedly abused his baby’s mother while she was feeding their 3-month-old toddler. The fight got out of control at one point and Danielle had to call the cops.

The Cleveland, Ohio native then issued a statement where he said:

“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”

DaBaby and DaniLeigh had a verbal fight online a few months ago (Images via Paras Griffin and Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

DaniLeigh then stated that she and DaBaby have been living with each other for the past three months since their baby was born. She called DaBaby mad since he had a plan B sent to his condo and wanted to stay with her without any responsibility.

Everything known about Brandon Bills

Brandon Bills is DaniLeigh’s brother and a musician by profession. He has released several songs that are currently available for streaming on Spotify.

He is also active on Instagram with around 69,000 followers and most of his posts feature music and a few other things about his personal life. He also has an official YouTube channel with around 1,500 subscribers and it features music videos of his songs.

Although a lot of details are not available about his personal life, his Instagram posts prove that he has an interest in basketball. He has posted various pictures where he can be seen playing the game.

Bills’ sister DaniLeigh is a famous singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and choreographer. The 27-year-old gained recognition after working with singer Prince Rogers Nelson on the music video for his single Breakfast Can Wait.

