What did Anila Sajja say about her home robbery? Incident revisited ahead of Married to Medicine season 9 episode 13

Married to Medicine is back with an emotional episode this week.

Heavenly and Toya earlier had a conversation about their altercation last week while Anila opened up about the burglary. Things seem to be looking up for her though as she finally has some good news.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Quad shocks Anila when she spills the tea on what the ladies really think about her break-in; Contessa's day of reckoning arrives as she competes in her first fitness competition; Anila finally gets some good news."

The upcoming episode will air on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm ET.

All about Married to Medicine star Anila's December 2021 robbery

In December 2021, Anila Sajja’s house was broken into and robbed. The vandals took expensive jewelry, heirlooms, and handbags. The Married to Medicine star headed to Instagram to share the horrific news with her fans through a post.

She revealed that on the evening of December 19, 2021, the family returned home to find that they had been robbed of their “sense of security and valuables.”

She further said:

"Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations; we feel so violated at this time."

The experience left the Married to Medicine star and her family scared and heartbroken. Sajja recently sat down with Pop Culture to recall the traumatic experience and said that she had never gone through anything like it before.

She said:

"My daughter and I were just going upstairs and she actually kinda noticed that things were not normal. Initially, I was just thinking, 'Oh, maybe my son left the door open or something.'"

When they realized that someone had broken into their house, they called the police and decided to leave the premises since they didn’t know if the thieves were still in the house.

She further stated:

"It was a horrible night and it was hard getting through it."

The star shared that while the police do not have any leads yet, they are still investigating the matter.

More about Married to Medicine season 9 episode 13 - Heavenly apologizes to Toya

The cast members give Audra and her husband the cold shoulder, and the two attempt to talk to Eugene at a gathering, who completely ignores them in the new episode of Married to Medicine.

Heavenly is seen apologizing to Toya for their previous fight and says that she was under a lot of stress. She also reveals to Toya that she’s been crying a lot lately and doesn’t feel like herself. Toya comforts her and says that she should be crying since she is still grieving the loss of her mother.

Toya says:

"You’re entitled to cry, your mama passed."

Heavenly responds by saying that while everyone "goes through things" it was not okay for her to act out like she did. She says that whatever happened, happened and that she could give Toya a hundred reasons but admitted that she was wrong.

In her confessional, Toya says:

"I think the reality is that when someone loses a parent, if you don’t show compassion there, you’re an as*****. Of course, I feel for Heavenly, so all I can do is show compassion."

The two also talk about making things right and admit that there’s a lot going on. Heavenly also makes a sincere apology.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far