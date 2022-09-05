Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 9: Fans react as Toya and Eugene address their marital and professional concerns

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand-new episode on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

On this week's episode, Toya addressed her concerns with marriage and general happiness with a councilor. While talking about how the pandemic affected her family, she also opened up about her general well-being. The reality star stated that she realized she wasn't happy.

Meanwhile, Eugene opened up to Heavenly's husband Dr. Damon about his experience with being in the emergency ward during the pandemic. He revealed that he was unsure about his place in the ER and stated that he didn't know how long he could go on with the same.

Fans, however, had their own opinions on the issues. While some felt bad for Eugene and Toya, others slammed Toya for raising issues with her marriage. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what lies in store for the couple.

Black Girls Code @BlackGirlsCode5 In fact, I love the entire cast. This show is so relatable #Married2Med I love Eugene and ToyaIn fact, I love the entire cast. This show is so relatable I love Eugene and Toya💗In fact, I love the entire cast. This show is so relatable 😊💗#Married2Med

Married to Medicine couple Toya and Eugene address their concerns in latest episode

In her meeting with the councilor, Toya opened up about her marital issues with Eugene, and revealed that she wasn't happy at home. Meanwhile. Eugene spoke about his struggles while dealing with patients during the pandemic.

Towards the end of Episode 9, Eugene visited Dr. Damon in his clinic and opened up about his feelings of being in the emergency ward when COVID hit the country. He wanted to explore life after being in the ER and confessed that he "didn't know how much longer he could do this."

Married to Medicine star Eugene revealed that he worked alongside Damon in medical school but never understood the reason behind the latter leaving the ER to pursue other fields. The star also wanted to get insights on how life was outside of the emergency ward.

In a confessional, Eugene said:

"I've always been an ER doctor that was so happy...But COVID was something that was overwhelming...I had no plan B, so the fact that my plan A is breaking my heart..then what do you do? That's terrifying."

Meanwhile, Toya turned to the councilor on Married to Medicine to discuss her marriage troubles. She revealed that the pandemic created a divide in the household before getting emotional about not being happy with her life.

In a confessional, Toya said:

"I think my job as a mother has always been to make my kids' life amazing right? When you are showing that side of yourself to your children or when they are noticing and you don't, there are some things that I need to talk to somebody about."

The Married to Medicine star revealed that she blamed Eugene for working non-stop and fizzling out of the relationship. The councilor advised bringing the connection back by continuing to communicate "not just what they need but what they're willing to give."

Toya confessed that her husband needed support and more encouragement. However, she expected it to be reciprocated as well.

"How can you be that person when you're not getting in return? After 14 years, you're like 'Hey, I need it too!'"

Fans react to Toya and Eugene raising concerns

Fans of the show took to social media to express their views on the issue. Many users extended their support for the couple.

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss I trust Eugene and Toya will work out their problems and come out stronger on the other side. #Married2Med I trust Eugene and Toya will work out their problems and come out stronger on the other side. #Married2Med

Wakanda Jenkins @MzTookas @pauline_muse

Eugene and Toya I'm praying for you. @toyabushharris I love how we are seeing long term effects of CovidEugene and Toya I'm praying for you. @pauline_muse @toyabushharris I love how we are seeing long term effects of Covid Eugene and Toya I'm praying for you.

However, not all fans were equally supportive. Some criticized Toya and called her "selfish" for not understanding Eugene's perspective and complaining about her marriage.

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre Eugene is tired. COVID really took a toll on him and he needs an outlet. I kinda feel Toya is being selfish. Not saying her feelings are invalid, but Eugene has been through a lot. #Married2Med Eugene is tired. COVID really took a toll on him and he needs an outlet. I kinda feel Toya is being selfish. Not saying her feelings are invalid, but Eugene has been through a lot. #Married2Med

Nicole @Au_Naturale Toya need to get a job so Eugene doesn’t have to work so much. She loves selling house, why don’t she just get her Real Estate License? Or become a blogger, just something to bring in some income. #Married2Med Toya need to get a job so Eugene doesn’t have to work so much. She loves selling house, why don’t she just get her Real Estate License? Or become a blogger, just something to bring in some income. #Married2Med

Keke @msgibson1 This explains alot with Toya she over compensates for her unhappiness by spending money frivolously #Married2Med This explains alot with Toya she over compensates for her unhappiness by spending money frivolously #Married2Med

TheeAntiSocialite🌹 @NiceLookChrissy ‍ but I could be wrong Oh & all I got from Toya is, her husband couldn’t do the normal things he do (spoil her & take her on vacation) during the pandemic & that’s what had her struggling mentallybut I could be wrong #Married2Med Oh & all I got from Toya is, her husband couldn’t do the normal things he do (spoil her & take her on vacation) during the pandemic & that’s what had her struggling mentally😵‍💫 but I could be wrong #Married2Med

Married to Medicine Season 9 is becoming more interesting with each passing episode. The ladies have thus far been a part of some major gossip and drama and by the looks of it, there is only more to come in the upcoming episodes. Viewers will have to wait and watch to see what's in store for them.

Tune in to a brand-new episode of Married to Medicine on Sunday, September 10, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

