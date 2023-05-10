American singer-actress Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid, which is directed by Rob Marshall along with a screenplay written by David Magee. Bailey is best known for her role as Sky Forster in the Freeform series Grown-ish. She is also a member of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, which she formed with her sister Chloe Bailey.

Halle Bailey is the first black actress to play the role of Ariel, which made history as well as garnered some headlines. The movie also stars Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The Little Mermaid will have songs composed by the film's original song composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (creator of Hamilton) and Alan Menken, in addition to the songs that were featured in the animated success that was released in 1989.

The Little Mermaid premiered on May 8, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and is set to be released in theaters in the United States on May 26, 2023. Halle Bailey attended the event wearing a Valdrin Sahiti silvery blue strapless gown and expressed her excitement about playing Ariel and the cultural impact of the role during the Hollywood premiere of the movie.

Who is the designer of Halle Bailey's silvery blue strapless gown?

Halle Bailey wore a stunning silvery blue strapless gown with what appeared to be a seashell or sea-inspired design at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. The dress, designed by Valdrin Sahiti, shimmered and shined from head to toe, making the 23-year-old look like a real-life mermaid.

Valdrin Sahiti is an Albanian fashion designer and the founder of his namesake fashion house that has gained popularity for its unique couture pieces. His designs have been worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Rita Ora, and many others.

Halle Bailey' dress by Valdrin Sahiti (Image via @valdrinsahiti/Istagram)

The luxury fashion label's dresses range from 1,200 to 2500 euros for regular evening/prom/reception dresses, while their bridal collection starts at 3,500 euros. The brand's strategy to present its collections to the world is through "mannequin".

Its gowns are known for their unique features made with an emphasis on femininity. The fabric and unique style of a Valdrin Sahiti gown are also part of its many appeals. One of the key attractions of the brand is its attention to detail. Each garment is carefully crafted by hand, with intricate beading, embroidery, and lacework that is both delicate and striking. The brand's use of vibrant colors and bold patterns additionally sets it apart, making each piece a true work of art.

r @hexrings Halle wearing a Valdrin Sahiti dress for The Little Mermaid world premiere, I’m obsessed twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Halle wearing a Valdrin Sahiti dress for The Little Mermaid world premiere, I’m obsessed twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XEc4LutfLQ

Halle Bailey's silvery blue strapless gown is an instant example of Valdrin Sahiti's mesmerizing design work. The actress looked stunning in the piece at the event as the outfit was a perfect fit for her to represent the main character at the event.

Valdrin Sahiti's designs are known for their glamour and sophistication. The brand's focus on luxury and exclusivity has helped to establish it as a premier fashion house and it is quite evident with Halle Bailey's look at the Little Mermaid premiere.

