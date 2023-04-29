When will The Little Mermaid be released in theaters? Controversies, trailers, and more explored

Disney fans are eagerly awaiting the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023, as part of The Walt Disney Company's one-hundred-year celebration. The film stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. This classic tale of a curious and rebellious mermaid longing to explore the human world will undoubtedly captivate audiences, both young and old.

Even so, the excitement about the movie is accompanied by debates and controversies, mainly focused on casting choices. The decision to cast Halle Bailey as Ariel has sparked discussions about media representation and staying true to the original animation.

As the release date nears, fans remain divided, with some eagerly anticipating a fresh perspective, while others voice their disapproval.

The Little Mermaid's #NotMyAriel dispute and the struggle for representation

NOTMYARIEL @NOTMYARIEL8 We don't have a problem with colored people , or people of other ethnicities. We have a problem with Disney casting somebody who looks nothing like Ariel. It's that simple! But the whole world assumes the worst.Who are the real racists here? #NotMyAriel We don't have a problem with colored people , or people of other ethnicities. We have a problem with Disney casting somebody who looks nothing like Ariel. It's that simple! But the whole world assumes the worst.Who are the real racists here?#NotMyAriel https://t.co/baZgdenZu4

alex🧜🏼‍♀️ @imGypsea “It’s too dark!” “Where’s the color!?” “Why do the animals look like that!?” “The CGI looks terrible!” “Why is her hair not red!?” “ARIEL WAS NOT BLACK!” “NOT MY ARIEL!!” I have never seen this many angry adults, over a movie geared towards children in my life. #TheLittleMermaid “It’s too dark!” “Where’s the color!?” “Why do the animals look like that!?” “The CGI looks terrible!” “Why is her hair not red!?” “ARIEL WAS NOT BLACK!” “NOT MY ARIEL!!” I have never seen this many angry adults, over a movie geared towards children in my life. #TheLittleMermaid https://t.co/JMvCWJprhc

Ever since the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel was announced in 2019, it has been the subject of discussion and controversy. The hashtag #NotMyAriel emerged, with social media users voicing their opinions on the matter. Many fans applauded Disney for its diverse casting choices, while others felt that the character should have been played by a white actress in keeping with the original 1989 animated film.

noah @bloodlineprint the amount of dislikes on the little mermaid trailer is heart breaking. i'm sick of humanity :( the amount of dislikes on the little mermaid trailer is heart breaking. i'm sick of humanity :( https://t.co/yddTqylDhT

The controversy gained momentum when the movie's trailer was posted on YouTube, accumulating 1.5 million dislikes due to Bailey's casting. Many people and critics took to Twitter to argue that the original animated Ariel had fair skin and that the live-action adaptation should have followed suit.

Another perspective comes from Twitter user Sahana Karthik, Class of 2025, who believes that representation is crucial for young black and brown girls. She explained that Disney has a history of skewed representation and that children need to see characters they can relate to in order to build self-esteem and pride in their identity.

The Recount @therecount Representation matters.



Watch the reactions of young Black girls seeing themselves in the Little Mermaid for the first time. Representation matters.Watch the reactions of young Black girls seeing themselves in the Little Mermaid for the first time. https://t.co/KPH2pSBJid

Veronica Njuguna a black woman, shares a similar sentiment. She stated,

"When you think of Disney princesses, you think of the blonde princesses and Belle. It was a representation of little white children. I only had Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2009), but she wasn't even human for most of the movie; she was a frog. Nobody can really see themselves in a frog. We deserve better; young black children deserve better."

Some critics suggest Disney should've created a new story with a black character instead of recasting a white one. Despite this, the film is expected to do well at the box office, and upcoming projects like the live-action Snow White (2024) with Latina actress Rachel Zegler show progress for Hollywood

Diving into the Little Mermaid's trailer and the rising anticipation for the film

The trailer for The Little Mermaid showcases the vibrant underwater world, the iconic characters, and the enchanting music that fans have come to know and love. While the film has been surrounded by controversy, it is evident that the production team and cast have put their heart and soul into creating a magical experience for viewers.

As the release date approaches, fans around the world eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in Ariel’s story and her journey to become part of the human world.

Despite the ongoing debate on representation, many are hopeful that the film The Little Mermaid will be a success and serve as a reminder that stories, characters, and beliefs can transcend cultural boundaries and resonate with diverse audiences.

The Little Mermaid is poised to splash into theaters on May 26, 2023. As audiences anticipate this classic tale, they are reminded of the power of stories to unite, challenge, and inspire.

