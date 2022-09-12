''Please stop with the racist garbage'': Netizens call out racist comments on Halle Bailey's casting in The Little Mermaid

The first teaser for Disney's upcoming fantasy flick, The Little Mermaid, was dropped on September 10, 2022. Many fans were in awe of Halle Bailey's voice. However, some were unhappy with the casting of African-American star Halle Bailey in the lead role, trending the hashtag #NotMyAriel.
In response, many users slammed those trending the hashtag, calling out viewers who made racist comments. One user mentioned that the color of the character's skin shouldn't matter since mermaids are ''not real'' and asked to ''stop with the racist garbage.''
Twitterati calls out racist comments against Halle Bailey's casting in Disney's The Little Mermaid
Several users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new teaser for The Little Mermaid. Among them, many called out those who criticized the casting of Halle Bailey in the lead role. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
While many slammed those trending the viral hashtag #NotMyAriel, others pointed out that representation is important in cinema and television. Earlier, Halle Bailey's voice in the teaser drew positive reactions from fans on Twitter. The highly anticipated film is expected to be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.
More details about The Little Mermaid teaser, plot, and cast
The official teaser offers a peek into the film's gorgeously crafted world that fans of the beloved fairytale would love. The teaser is replete with stunning visuals and promises a spectacular experience. It also has an emotional tone that'll certainly make you cry. Along with the trailer, Walt Disney Studio also shared a synopsis of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:
"The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric."
The description further reads,
''While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.''
The cast of the film features Halle Bailey as Ariel. Bailey looks quite impressive in the trailer portraying the wonder, sadness, and love that defines her character. Bailey is a noted singer and actress known for her performance as Skyler Forster in the popular sitcom, Grown-ish. Apart from Halle Bailey, the film features several others in important supporting roles, including:
- Jonah Hauer-King as Eric
- Javier Bardem as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy as Ursula
- Art Malik as Grimsby
- Lorena Andrea as Perla
The movie is directed by Rob Marshall from a script by David Magee. Marshall is best known for directing films like Mary Poppins Returns, Chicago, and Nine.
The Little Mermaid will arrive in theaters in the US on May 26, 2023.