''Please stop with the racist garbage'': Netizens call out racist comments on Halle Bailey's casting in The Little Mermaid

The first teaser for Disney's upcoming fantasy flick, The Little Mermaid, was dropped on September 10, 2022. Many fans were in awe of Halle Bailey's voice. However, some were unhappy with the casting of African-American star Halle Bailey in the lead role, trending the hashtag #NotMyAriel.

In response, many users slammed those trending the hashtag, calling out viewers who made racist comments. One user mentioned that the color of the character's skin shouldn't matter since mermaids are ''not real'' and asked to ''stop with the racist garbage.''

#LittleMermaid Scientifically speaking, if mermaids were real and not mythical creatures that Disney made a movie about, they wouldn’t be fair skinned or have red hair.Since they’re NOT REAL, they can be ANY color the artists wants.Please stop with the racist garbage! Scientifically speaking, if mermaids were real and not mythical creatures that Disney made a movie about, they wouldn’t be fair skinned or have red hair. Since they’re NOT REAL, they can be ANY color the artists wants. Please stop with the racist garbage!#LittleMermaid https://t.co/08i05MY6it

Twitterati calls out racist comments against Halle Bailey's casting in Disney's The Little Mermaid

Several users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new teaser for The Little Mermaid. Among them, many called out those who criticized the casting of Halle Bailey in the lead role. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

lila | trainwreck yogurt parfait @pompompep hope the #NotMyAriel people are suffocating from crying over a very talented black woman playing a fictional mermaid that is also a fictional species lmao hope the #NotMyAriel people are suffocating from crying over a very talented black woman playing a fictional mermaid that is also a fictional species lmao

india @indiaccarter #NotMyAriel , has a racist tone to it. It’s an FICTIONAL character which y’all don’t have no ownership to choose. So Wym it’s not YOUR Ariel?? Or she just doesn’t fit YOUR description??? 🫥🫥 #NotMyAriel , has a racist tone to it. It’s an FICTIONAL character which y’all don’t have no ownership to choose. So Wym it’s not YOUR Ariel?? Or she just doesn’t fit YOUR description??? 🫥🫥 https://t.co/VbI5sEwYAw

Mr.Johnson @Ryan29898820 To anyone who’s hating the #LittleMermaid teaser, you guys do know that was basically nothing, right? It was a minute and a half of shots of the ocean, Ariel swimming, and sitting on a rock sing part of your world. I don’t think you hate the teaser, I think you’re just racist. To anyone who’s hating the #LittleMermaid teaser, you guys do know that was basically nothing, right? It was a minute and a half of shots of the ocean, Ariel swimming, and sitting on a rock sing part of your world. I don’t think you hate the teaser, I think you’re just racist.

People are mad. The live action Singing crab? Yep.Talking fish? Absolutely.Ariel not being white? UnBElievaBLEPeople are mad. The live action #LittleMermaid looks mint and whilst the colour of her skin doesn’t matter to me, think of all the little girls who now see a little mermaid that looks like them 🧜🏻‍♀️ Singing crab? Yep.Talking fish? Absolutely.Ariel not being white? UnBElievaBLEPeople are mad. The live action #LittleMermaid looks mint and whilst the colour of her skin doesn’t matter to me, think of all the little girls who now see a little mermaid that looks like them 🧜🏻‍♀️

Majesty 🫧 @JJMajesty007 #LittleMermaid This is sad, to hate a movie that didn’t come out yet. Due to A BLACK WOMEN in the lead role. Y’all are mad that Ariel is black…….a mythical creature that’s half a fish. #Areil This is sad, to hate a movie that didn’t come out yet. Due to A BLACK WOMEN in the lead role. Y’all are mad that Ariel is black…….a mythical creature that’s half a fish. #Areil #LittleMermaid https://t.co/6sfnafKryy

KeepTroyBlue @Troy_in_Tahoe Yeah, I’m going to need @Disney to recast literally every single character ever as black. Black Mickey Mouse. Black Goofy. Black Peter Pan. Black Mary Poppins. The racist tears are just too delicious. #LittleMermaid Yeah, I’m going to need @Disney to recast literally every single character ever as black. Black Mickey Mouse. Black Goofy. Black Peter Pan. Black Mary Poppins. The racist tears are just too delicious. #LittleMermaid

ChingChing 🎎🇰🇷 @CedesMulaBabyy but I didn’t stand with you queen You see all the real racist that came out after the trailer for #LittleMermaid but I didn’t stand with you queen #HalleBailey You see all the real racist that came out after the trailer for #LittleMermaid 🥹😖but I didn’t stand with you queen #HalleBailey https://t.co/O22yscszV4

Wish we all had more of it growing up Representation matters, on TV & film, & on every level!! You don’t know what the #LittleMermaid commercial is doing for my inner childWish we all had more of it growing up Representation matters, on TV & film, & on every level!! You don’t know what the #LittleMermaid commercial is doing for my inner child 😭 Wish we all had more of it growing up ❤️

While many slammed those trending the viral hashtag #NotMyAriel, others pointed out that representation is important in cinema and television. Earlier, Halle Bailey's voice in the teaser drew positive reactions from fans on Twitter. The highly anticipated film is expected to be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.

More details about The Little Mermaid teaser, plot, and cast

The official teaser offers a peek into the film's gorgeously crafted world that fans of the beloved fairytale would love. The teaser is replete with stunning visuals and promises a spectacular experience. It also has an emotional tone that'll certainly make you cry. Along with the trailer, Walt Disney Studio also shared a synopsis of the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

"The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric."

The description further reads,

''While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.''

The cast of the film features Halle Bailey as Ariel. Bailey looks quite impressive in the trailer portraying the wonder, sadness, and love that defines her character. Bailey is a noted singer and actress known for her performance as Skyler Forster in the popular sitcom, Grown-ish. Apart from Halle Bailey, the film features several others in important supporting roles, including:

Jonah Hauer-King as Eric

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Art Malik as Grimsby

Lorena Andrea as Perla

The movie is directed by Rob Marshall from a script by David Magee. Marshall is best known for directing films like Mary Poppins Returns, Chicago, and Nine.

The Little Mermaid will arrive in theaters in the US on May 26, 2023.

