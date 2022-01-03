How old is Halle Bailey? Singer's DDG dating rumors explained as couple attend Usher's Las Vegas concert together

Rumors of singer Halle Bailey dating rapper DDG have found their way online, after videos of the two together went viral. The 21-year-old singer was spotted with DDG at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. It has also been reported that the two have been spending a lot of time together in the past few months.

Halle Bailey and her 24-year-old rumored boyfriend were spotted at Usher’s Caesar’s Palace home. A video of them together, posted by Instagram page The Shade Room, has now caught the attention of many.

The two can be seen sitting next to each other as Bailey screams “Oh, my God,” enamored by the performance. DDG was seen smiling and seemed to be enjoying the concert.

Internet reacts to Halle Bailey and DDG dating rumors

As the video of the two together went viral online, Usher also posted a picture of himself with the pair on his Instagram stories. DDG reposted the picture on his profile as well.

DDG's Instagram story with Halle Bailey and Usher (Image via Instagram/pontiacmadeddg)

Twitter page Rap Alert stated last week that Halle Bailey was “allegedly with him during his family’s vacation last month.”

Though many netizens have taken to social media claiming that Halle Bailey “deserves better,” others showed support for the rumored relationship. A few tweets read:

DDG's relationship history explored

Prior to the rapper being rumored to date Halle Bailey, he was in a relationship with fellow rapper Rubi Rose. However, the two had a messy public split, taking jabs at each other online.

The feud between the two started in July last year when Rose took to twitter saying, “My next n***a gotta be tall, U wanna wear heels.”

Responding to the same, DDG had tweeted, “my next girl gotta have less than 60 bodies.”

Halle Bailey has always kept her relationship status in wraps. Bailey has not been linked to anyone prior to DDG.

