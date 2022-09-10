"Carry me out the theatre": Twitter goes gaga over Halle Bailey's voice in The Little Mermaid first look 

A snippet of the much anticipated live-action Disney movie The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey was released at the Disney 23 expo. Netizens were stunned to see the acclaimed R&B singer take on the lead role of the mermaid princess Ariel. Social media has since been flooded with fans applauding the singer for her performance.

k a r y. @itsKARY_ Did y’all hear Halle sing that “beeeeeeEeEeEeEe”?!



Carry me out the theater. Did y’all hear Halle sing that “beeeeeeEeEeEeEe”?! Carry me out the theater. https://t.co/rG4wnePdW9

In the brief trailer, one can see Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, giving fans a glimpse into her CGI fish tail as it flits through the underwater world. As the trailer progresses, Bailey croons the hit soundtrack Part Of Your World, which was originally created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. Netizens were left floored by the sneak peek of the film.

Halle Bailey was cast in the film in 2019, which went on to amass massive backlash on social media. Followers of the movie were not keen to see the Black singer cast as Ariel, who was depicted as white in the original film.

During the Disney expo, director Rob Marshal stated that the 22-year-old “came in and claimed the role.”

Netizens react to Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid trailer

Social media was flooded with praise for the acclaimed R&B singer, who was mentored by Beyoncé. Netizens were enamored with the singer turned actress’ dulcet singing. Many wrote online that Halle Bailey played a beautiful black mermaid. A few tweets online read:

alex @userctrI the way this isn’t even cgi or visual effects, halle was really committed to this film that she filmed this entire scene at the bottom of the atlantic ocean the way this isn’t even cgi or visual effects, halle was really committed to this film that she filmed this entire scene at the bottom of the atlantic ocean https://t.co/AHvGSkMGG4

tia @cursedhive halle really is the perfect ariel no i just really need a moment halle really is the perfect ariel no i just really need a moment https://t.co/agAEGKUsbF

𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐲𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐚. @wavyemma i don’t care what ariel looked like in the original little mermaid im telling my kids that ariel was black with dreadlocks. from now on halle is the only little mermaid that matters i don’t care what ariel looked like in the original little mermaid im telling my kids that ariel was black with dreadlocks. from now on halle is the only little mermaid that matters

irene @writtenbyirene i just imagined Halle recreating this and yeah they’re gonna have to sedate me in the theater i just imagined Halle recreating this and yeah they’re gonna have to sedate me in the theater https://t.co/r8vKeR62xE

pol ♏ @impolin4u when i saw halle bailey performed ‘can you feel the love tonight’, from then on, i knew she’s perfect to be a disney princess 🥹🤍



when i saw halle bailey performed ‘can you feel the love tonight’, from then on, i knew she’s perfect to be a disney princess 🥹🤍https://t.co/7HPi04XMdj

zae @itszaeok halle is THEEE little mermaid like... woah halle is THEEE little mermaid like... woah https://t.co/NdqLyAB5eh

ceo of kory @korysverse she sounds so heavenly like halle was born to play ariel it’s crazy she sounds so heavenly like halle was born to play ariel it’s crazy

Cast of The Little Mermaid explored

Along with Halle Bailey playing the role of Ariel in the live-action of The Little Mermaid, Melissa McCarthy will star as the conniving sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem will play the overprotective father King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King will be taking on the role of Prince Eric. Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay will be playing the musical crab, seagull Scuttle, and iconic Flounder, respectively.

The movie is directed by Rob Marshall, who has previously worked on Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns.

The Little Mermaid is adapted from the 1989 John Musker and Ron Clements movie, based on the original 19th century Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale The Little Mermaid.

The film depicts Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton, the ruler of the underwater kingdom Atlantica. Ariel expresses a desire to venture out of the sea into the world of humans and she ends up meeting the handsome Prince Eric as she saves him from a shipwreck. The story showcases her conflict with her father, who wishes to protect his daughter from the world above water and how she manages to escape the evil sea witch, Ursula.

In an interview with Variety, Bailey expressed how she loved the original film and was encouraged by her grandmother to take on the role despite amassing criticism online. Halle Bailey said in the interview that her grandma reminded her of the significance of seeing a Black princess on the big screen. She further added:

“It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you’”

The Little Mermaid will be releasing in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar