Watch: Serena Williams mimics Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid' to talk about the importance of body language

Serena Williams reckons body language is the most attractive and beautiful language in the world, and in characteristic fashion, the 23-time Grand Slam champion explained it with a dramatic performance.

A fan of the American put forth the question to Williams in a recent Q&A session she hosted on TikTok. The former World No. 1 responded with a spot-on impression of the iconic Ursula character from Disney's "The Little Mermaid," insinuating that the antagonist's well-known "Don't underestimate the importance of body language" quote rang true.

"Body language," Williams said, unable to control her laughter. "That was terrible. But seriously, body language -- like Ursula said in The Little Mermaid."

One of the 41-year-old's fans, a professor who studies non-verbal behavior at the University of California at Berkeley, commented on the post praising the 23-time Grand Slam champion, saying that she had "powerful but approachable" body language.

"You have powerful but approachable body language (prof at berkeley here who studies nonverbal behavior)," the fan wrote.

Serena Williams was chuffed at the news, thanking the fan for letting her know that was the case.

"Good to know," Williams responded.

Serena Williams to prepare for US Open by playing two WTA1000 events in the lead-up

Serena Williams will gear up for the US Open by playing two WTA1000 events in the lead-up to the event

After staying on the sidelines for an entire year due to a hamstring injury, Serena Williams finally returned to action at the recently-concluded Wimbledon Championships. Unfortunately, the American could not progress deep into the tournament, falling in the very first round against Harmony Tan.

But the 23-time Grand Slam champion has learnt from her mistake already and has decided to get as much match practice under her belt as possible before resuming her hunt for her 24th Major at the US Open.

Black Spin Global @BlackSpinGlobal



Venus will make her debut in Washington at the Citi Open and will play the



Serena is also playing in Cincinnati as well as Toronto ahead of the US Open. WE BACK | Venus and Serena Williams are playing all the tennis this summer!Venus will make her debut in Washington at the Citi Open and will play the National Bank Open the following week in Toronto.Serena is also playing in Cincinnati as well as Toronto ahead of the US Open. WE BACK | Venus and Serena Williams are playing all the tennis this summer!Venus will make her debut in Washington at the Citi Open and will play the National Bank Open the following week in Toronto.Serena is also playing in Cincinnati as well as Toronto ahead of the US Open. https://t.co/nQ6xoi3vL9

The former World No. 1 has been granted a wildcard for the National Bank Open in Toronto starting in the second week of August, following which she will do the same at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in the subsequent week.

Williams is a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows, having won the 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014 editions. The 41-year-old has also reached four more finals at the event, most recently in 2018 and 2019.

In the 2020 edition of the New York Major, her last appearance at the tournament, Williams reached as far as the semifinals before falling to Victoria Azarenka in three sets.

