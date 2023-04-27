The Little Mermaid character posters spark troll fest on Twitter: "How the hell did they manage to race swap a fish?" 

Ahead of its release on May 26, 2023, The Little Mermaid seems to get no break from the constant criticism and discussions among the fanbase. After multiple rounds of criticism aimed at its trailer, CGI, actors, and songs, the film's latest attempts at capturing viewers' attention also fell flat with the two new posters for character introductions.

The problem with these posters seems to be that the characters look outright bizarre and looking at the reaction to the posters, The Little Mermaid seems to have backfired once again and gained even more negative press. The live-action version of the film, which is filled with mermaids and water creatures, would have always required complex work. However, it seems that the studio could not come up with a suitable version of the popular characters.

A reply to DF's post (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to the creepy-looking character designs from The Little Mermaid's new posters

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First posters for Sebastian and Flounder in ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’. First posters for Sebastian and Flounder in ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’. https://t.co/kN9h8pEXWf

To sum up, the fan reaction has been completely negative this time since it seems that the entire Disney fanbase has united to slam the upcoming live-action adaptation after bizarre character designs came up on the internet. The new posters show two fan-favorite characters from the original film. But trying to do a live-action adaptation, their look has become rather creepy.

The two characters introduced in the posters were fan-favorite characters from the animated film, making it even more difficult for the studio to bypass the gaze of angry fans.

Since the posters were released online, there has been a constant outpour of negative comments and jokes on social media sites like Twitter, making it even harder for the film to strive when it releases later next month.

A reply to DF's post (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post (Image via Twitter)

It is quite hilarious how fans are reacting, considering the posters feature live-action fishes. Many fans have come forward to talk about this and defended the film in some way or another.

A reply to DF's post (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post (Image via Twitter)

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. It will also feature Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall.

Poll : 0 votes