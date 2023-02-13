The Little Mermaid is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and fans were expecting to catch a glimpse of its trailer during the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, there was no mention of the film, and fans were infuriated by this.

Trailers for The Flash, Disney100 Special Look, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Fast X, Scream VI, 65, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Air, Creed III, Farmer Wants a Wife, Animal Control, Strays, and Poker Face were shown, but people were eagerly expecting to watch The Little Mermaid's trailer.

They didn't understand the point of not showing it during the biggest sporting event in the USA since it would have been watched by millions. One fan said that it was just plain stupid that there was no The Little Mermaid trailer during the event.

angela 🤍 @astrolst the little mermaid trailer not releasing durning the super bowl is the most stupidest thing ever the little mermaid trailer not releasing durning the super bowl is the most stupidest thing ever https://t.co/lXI7gu4ujG

Twitter goes into meltdown after The Little Mermaid trailer didn't show up during Super Bowl 2023

The Super Bowl is watched by more than 100 million people every year. It's the perfect opportunity to showcase your product since many are simultaneously watching the same show. There is a lot of exposure and a greater chance that the film could become a massive hit. But fans were baffled that the film's trailer was a no-show.

Seba @agwithanf NO LITTLE MERMAID TRAILER !???? NO LITTLE MERMAID TRAILER !???? https://t.co/ZTipuQd3Fk

shawn @deluxreigns all these trailers dropping except the little mermaid… all these trailers dropping except the little mermaid… https://t.co/df4b0vy4Lb

girl of the year 🏆 @daisysavanah watched the entire superbowl game & no little mermaid trailers watched the entire superbowl game & no little mermaid trailers https://t.co/kaUn1496qN

welp. @YSLONIKA WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GET THE LITTLE MERMAID TRAILER AT THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT GOT PUSHED BACK BC OF THE BAD PRESS FROM DDG, HALLE & RUBI DRAMA WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GET THE LITTLE MERMAID TRAILER AT THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT GOT PUSHED BACK BC OF THE BAD PRESS FROM DDG, HALLE & RUBI DRAMA https://t.co/VAbMo3Ll1G

Fans said that every other trailer was shown except the anticipated Disney movie trailer, and that just didn't make sense. Many were just watching the game to watch the trailer and were extremely disappointed.

One fan said that the trailer was not shown because of bad press from Daveed Diggs and Halle Bailey, who star in the film.

Mario🫧🧜🏽‍♀️ @mmdisney200 Not a single trailer made the noise little mermaid would have made… flops Not a single trailer made the noise little mermaid would have made… flops https://t.co/IY9vTiOFIx

angela 🤍 @astrolst it’s black history month and they really chose not to release the little mermaid trailer durning the super bowl… it’s black history month and they really chose not to release the little mermaid trailer durning the super bowl… https://t.co/exRvQYYULM

i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! @SUCKAW0RLD somebody might have to do something about DDG before the official premiere of the little mermaid movie… we can’t be going into this with all that bad press somebody might have to do something about DDG before the official premiere of the little mermaid movie… we can’t be going into this with all that bad press https://t.co/ZZO0cQvgon

Gabriel ⧗ @dorksofprey no marvels and no little mermaid trailers at the superbowl what's even the point.........

no marvels and no little mermaid trailers at the superbowl what's even the point.........https://t.co/wd5Psy2GGP

Fans say that none of the trailers shown during the event made ripples like The Little Mermaid and it was the perfect opportunity to show it because February is Black History Month.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

The official synopsis of the movie reads,

"The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), the ruler of the underwater kingdom Atlantica."

It continues,

"Ariel, already fascinated by the world of humans, falls deeply in love with the handsome Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) after saving him during a shipwreck, and resolves to meet him in the world above water. Her quest brings her in conflict with her father and in the clutches of the scheming sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy)."

Along with Halle Bailey in the lead role, the film also stars Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Noma Demezweni as Queen Selina, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Art Malik as Grimsby, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall and is based on a screenplay by David Magee and Jane Goldman.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on May 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes