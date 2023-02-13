"I just have so many questions": Billie Eilish and Tim Cook spotted together at Super Bowl, leaves netizens bewildered 

Billie Eilish and Tim Cook sitting together at the Super Bowl game grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and since then, the internet has been flooded with questions and speculations about what the two are doing together.

While most have been going gaga over the game and Rihanna's thrilling 13-minute performance, many social media users are also taking to various platforms to share their thoughts on the Billie-Tim picture.

One social media user took to Twitter and tweeted:

“I just have so many questions about how Tim Cook and Billie Eilish ended up sitting next to each other. Also, do you think they are chatting? Like small talk?"

The picture of the singer with the Apple CEO has left social media perplexed, especially given that they don't seem to know each other well. The only similarity between the two of them is that their homes have been digitally hidden to protect them from stalkers. This means that their houses are not visible on Apple Maps and Google Maps.

The 57th Super Bowl was held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Social media users are baffled to see Billie Eilish sitting beside Tim Cook at the Super Bowl

As pictures of many celebrities floated on social media, the one that caught everyone’s attention was a picture of the When the Party's Over singer with Tim Cook. The two soon went viral, with social media buzzing about why they were sitting together.

Netizens also joked about Billie Eilish and the Apple CEO discussing how the former will collaborate with Tim for her next album.

Here are some other reactions to the viral picture:

However, it has not been confirmed whether Billie Eilish and Tim Cook know each other or if the whole seating arrangement was just a coincidence.

Rihanna performed her hits during the Super Bowl halftime show

Despite the buzz around Billie Eilish and Tim Cook spotted sitting together, it is Rihanna’s performance at the Super Bowl that seems to have garnered the most attention.

Dressed in a red jumpsuit, Rihanna proudly flaunted her baby bump as she performed many of her hit songs during the halftime show.

During her 13-minute slot, the artist performed Where Have You Been, We Found Love, Work, Umbrella, and Diamond. While the singer has not released any album since 2016, this performance at the Super Bowl marks her comeback as a singer and performer.

