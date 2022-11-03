American rapper DDG opened up about his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Halle Bailey.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the 25-year-old star gushed about his 22-year-old girlfriend and revealed that she motivates him like no other person.

"I never been with nobody who motivates me like she do. I'm seeing different sh*t. I never really been around this type of sh*t before."

DDG and Halle Bailey first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 when they were spotted attending an Usher concert together. Two months later, in March, they made their relationship official on Instagram.

DDG and Halle Bailey got to know each other through Instagram

While talking to Essence Magazine about their September/October cover story, Bailey opened up about how she crossed paths with the rapper when he slid into her dms. She said:

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them. I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

In his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, DDG also spoke about how he found the perfect opportunity to slide into Bailey's messages, whom he jokingly calls his "wife."

The Elon Musk rapper revealed that he made the first move after seeing her post about 50 Cent's Many Men, which happens to be one of his favorite songs. They instantly connected over their love for music.

Moreover, the rapper explained in the same interview that Halle Bailey introduced him to social circles he would not usually hang out with. He revealed that Bailey took him to fashion shows and events with influential people present there, which changed his outlook.

Since making their relationship official on Instagram, the duo have attended several public events together, including the BET Awards on June 26, 2022.

On the professional front, Halle Bailey is all set for the release of her live-action film The Little Mermaid. Helmed by Rob Marshall, the Disney film also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, etc., and is scheduled for release on May 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, DDG released a music video for his track Remember Me on October 31, 2022. The song is from his latest album, It’s Not Me It’s You.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., is a native of Pontiac, Michigan. He began his music career on YouTube in 2014 and soon rose to fame. After signing with Epic Records in 2018, DDG co-started his own record label, Zooted Music, in 2020. His 2020 song, Moonwalking in Calabasas, entered Billboard Hot 100 and attained the 82nd position on the list.

