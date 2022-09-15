“She is very memeable lol”: Girl goes viral for meme-worthy reaction to The Little Mermaid trailer

With parents from all over the world posting their kids’ reactions to The Little Mermaid's trailer, a girl’s reaction has instantly become a meme, as people are finding the reaction super hilarious.

The video was posted by a user called @Kassielayne3 on TikTok, which also made its way to other social media platforms. With users calling this reaction the best reaction to the Disney trailer, a user also tweeted about the little girl and said:

“She is very memeable lol.”

Netizens go gaga over the girl’s reaction to The Little Mermaid trailer

In the video, the girl’s mother is recording her reaction as she sees The Little Mermaid trailer for the first time. Throughout the video, the little girl smiles as she looks at the screen. When the girl notices that she is being recorded, she gives a funny reaction that is being loved by netizens.

The video, reuploaded by a user called Pariss Athena on Twitter, has received over 8 million views on the video in just 2 days. Pariss captioned the video:

“Okay hold up- THIS might actually be the funniest reaction to #TheLittleMermaid trailer.”

People are going gaga over the little girl's cute reactions. Users have also started posting situational tweets where they are captioning the image with a situation that could suit the expressions the best.

One user tweeted:

“Me when trying to make plates and sneak out the family function without being seen.”

Currly Topp @currly_topp88 @ParissAthena Me when trying to make plates and sneak out the family function without being seen @ParissAthena Me when trying to make plates and sneak out the family function without being seen https://t.co/sr0dlQcmEG

Currly Topp @currly_topp88 @ParissAthena So true! I’ve saved this image just in case I need a meme to express my emotions lol @ParissAthena So true! I’ve saved this image just in case I need a meme to express my emotions lol

Dano @IlbTheVag @ParissAthena Mfw my gf asks me a question about a movie that the movie itself is going to answer in the next 5 minutes. @ParissAthena Mfw my gf asks me a question about a movie that the movie itself is going to answer in the next 5 minutes. https://t.co/g5dbhImA3B

Users also compared the girl's expressions to those from other older viral memes, even as a number of them simply called it "memeable."

It's not just the reaction, people are always loving how the little girl in the video watching The Little Mermaid can also be heard asking:

“Was it just me or was that Whitney Houston?"

Khaleesi ✨ @TheDejaKing that grown woman Southern accent, the awkward glances, Whitney Houston???, lmao what the hell is this omg @ParissAthena Nothing could’ve prepared meeethat grown woman Southern accent, the awkward glances, Whitney Houston???, lmao what the hell is this omg @ParissAthena Nothing could’ve prepared meee 😭😭 that grown woman Southern accent, the awkward glances, Whitney Houston???, lmao what the hell is this omg

While netizens are in shock about the little girl knowing Whitney Houston since she passed away a decade ago, the girl's mome came to the rescue and tweeted about it. She said that she didn't expect that to be the little girl's reaction and added that once she had stopped filming, her daughter cried. The mother added:

"She told me she thought maybe they made the movie in Heaven."

kassielayne3 @kassielayne3 @RachieRach75 @TheDejaKing @ParissAthena She 100% knows and cried after I turned off the camera. She told me she thought maybe they made the movie in Heaven @RachieRach75 @TheDejaKing @ParissAthena She 100% knows and cried after I turned off the camera. She told me she thought maybe they made the movie in Heaven ❤️

At the same time, some were quick to judge the girl and called her a racist. Her mom, Kassie, replied to the haters by saying:

“My daughter, my responsibility to respond and set it right. She does not stand for judgment of anyone's skin color. She is 7 and has loved Whitney since she was a baby. If you only knew my babies heart you would have never thought this. We are not racist.”

kassielayne3 @kassielayne3 @whiskeypapi7s @ParissAthena My daughter, my responsibility to respond and set it right. She does not stand for judgment of anyones skin color. She is 7 and has loved Whitney since she was a baby. If you only knew my babies heart you would of never thought this. We are not racist - @whiskeypapi7s @ParissAthena My daughter, my responsibility to respond and set it right. She does not stand for judgment of anyones skin color. She is 7 and has loved Whitney since she was a baby. If you only knew my babies heart you would of never thought this. We are not racist -

However, some netizens are accusing the mother of having staged the whole video, and she was the one who told the girl to ask the question in the end.

Saree Bryant 🕊 @simplysaree @ParissAthena Nah her mom told her to say that, like let’s be real she don’t know who Whitney is…. @ParissAthena Nah her mom told her to say that, like let’s be real she don’t know who Whitney is…. https://t.co/ZJwN2whVup

However, her mom clarified the same by tweeting about such comments.

kassielayne3 @kassielayne3 @Fritz_Anthony_ @ParissAthena I still am so shocked by those that can't believe that she knows who Whitney Houston is. She has loved her since she was a baby @Fritz_Anthony_ @ParissAthena I still am so shocked by those that can't believe that she knows who Whitney Houston is. She has loved her since she was a baby

The Little Mermaid’s trailer was released on September 9, 2022. As of now, in just 6 days, the trailer has garnered over sixteen million views with tons of likes and comments.

The The Little Mermaid will be released in theaters worldwide on May 26, 2023, The Little Mermaid features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave