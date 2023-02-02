What did Apple do for Black History Month? Tech giant leaves internet divided with fitness challenge

Apple's recent fitness challenge for Black History Month, which rewards users with a "Unity Award" for exercising, was met with controversy.

Apple Watch users were sent a notification for a campaign called the "Unity Challenge," with the message:

"Let's come together to honor Black history. Earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring for seven days in a row during February."

TikToker Tamika Turner, who goes by the username @prettycritical, pointed out the issue with the challenge in her post shared on Monday, January 20, 2023, with the caption:

"wtf apple?"

Tamika called it an "unbelievable and unacceptable" stunt that was "tone-deaf and cringy." They also reminded everyone about Tyre Nichols' murder. They added:

"The only thing Apple has to say about honoring Black people and Black history is, ‘Use our product, maybe lose a little weight.'"

"Where is the correlation": Netizens divided over Apple's Unity Challenge

The tech giant's latest campaign for Black History Month has left many internet users debating the move.

Many netizens believed that the activity had no correlation with Black history and that they could have gone with other campaigns to support the Black community and creators. They described the campaign as "cringe" and "weird."

TikToker @Tiffany Lofay commented that it was ironic for Apple to "ask for labor" in an effort to "honor descendants of slavery."

One user @liv remarked she would sit on her couch for seven days straight to spite the company.

Here are some more comments criticizing the company's Unity Challenge:

Meanwhile, the other half of TikTok was supportive of the campaign. They commented that the outcry was baseless as the tech giant frequently holds similar challenges during other holidays and occasions. Some netizens remarked that not everything is done with malicious intent and there was no need to read too much into it.

Tiktoker @Tally pointed out that the watch is meant to encourage fitness, so the tie-in with Black History Month was a reasonable move.

Here's what other TikTokers stated:

Tyre Nichols was a FedEx driver who was critically injured due to a violent beating at the hands of five Memphis police officers at a traffic stop on January 7, 2023. Nichols died of his injuries three days later.

The horrific incident sparked nationwide debates over police brutality. The five cops in question were fired and arrested on charges of murder.

Apple is yet to comment on the "Unity Challenge" controversy.

