Soul of a Nation Presents: 'Black in Vegas' release date and air time

In honor of Black History month, ABC is releasing the return of the Emmy-winning series Soul of a Nation with a special one-hour episode titled Black in Vegas. The special episode will air on ABC network on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 pm ET.

Fans will also be able to stream Black in Vegas on Hulu after the television premiere.

This version of Soul of a Nation will showcase and explore the history of many Black entertainers who ruled/ are ruling over the Las Vegas entertainment industry. It will also inform viewers of the many historical events that helped African-American residents pave their way into the world of entertainers and the many barriers they faced.

ABC's description of the episode reads:

The cast of Soul of a Nation Presents: 'Black in Vegas'

ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will host the episode. The special one-hour event will feature the journey of many black entertainers who have now become household names. Some of them are:

Eddie Griffin- Comedian

George Wallace- Comedian

Janet Jackson- Singer

Lionel Richie- Singer

Mariah Carey- Singer

Marsha Warfield- Actress and comedian

Smokey Robinson- Songwriter, singer and producer

Usher- Musician

The documentary will also feature interviews with celebrities like:

Anna Bailey

Debbie Allen

Florence LaRue

Jackée Harry

Halle Berry

Luenell

Marla Gibbs

Ne-Yo

Regina Hall

Sammy Davis Jr.

Tessa Thompson

The official description of the cast reads:

What to expect from Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas?

The trailer of Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas hints that the documentary will showcase the harmony between the black entertainers. They also talk about some humiliating realities and meaningful triumphs.

The artists mentioned how they could not stay at the same hotel as white artists because of the "bigots" of the industry. The episode will showcase the impact of the 1971 federal consent decree, which gave black workers the right to work in casinos for many front-of-the-house positions.

The interviewees will also discuss the incident when Frank Sinatra demanded to stay in the same hotel as his fellow performer Sammy Davis Jr. and collaborator Quincy Jones.

Tune in to ABC on February 1 to watch Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas and hear about the journey and struggles of countless black entertainers in Las Vegas. Fans can also watch it on Hulu and ABC's website.

