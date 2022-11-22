Holiday Harmony cast list: Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter and others to star in HBO Max holiday movie

HBO Max has another festive flick, titled Holiday Harmony, coming out this Thursday and this one is topped with music. The film, helmed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, is expected to air on November 24, 2022, at 3 am ET/midnight PT.

With a promising cast led by Annelise Cepero and Jeremy Sumpter, the official synopsis for Holiday Harmony, reads as:

"Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled."

It continues:

"With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy, and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind."

So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the cast of the HBO Max Christmas flick.

The main cast of HBO Max's Holiday Harmony explored

1) Annelise Cepero as Gail Travers

Annelise Cepero is an actor best known for her role as Provi in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Her other credited appearances include roles in God Friended Me, Chicago PD, #LoveMyRoomie, Pose, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Simchas and Sorrows, and Blue Bloods. Cepero is also a singer and has lent her vocals to two tracks on the West Side Story OST.

Annelise Cepero will be seen as Gail Travers, a singer-songwriter who lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Holiday Harmony.

2) Jeremy Sumpter as Jeremy

Known best for playing the titular character in PJ Hogan's Peter Pan, Jeremy Sumpter's acting career began when he was just 12. His other notable roles include those in Into the Storm, Clubhouse, and Friday Night Lights.

Sumpter tried his hand out at modeling prior to acting and was even associated with the International Modeling and Talent Association.

Jeremy Sumpter will be seen as Jeremy, a mechanic, and Gail's eventual love interest, in Holiday Harmony.

3) Brooke Shields as Van Crawford

Known for her roles in films and TV shows such as Pretty Baby, The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mr Pickles, and Momma Named Me Sheriff, Brooke Shields has been a part of the industry since the early 70s.

Apart from film and television, Shields has also appeared in several Broadway productions, including the 1994 Grease revival.

Brooke Shields will be seen as Van Crawford, Jeremy's colleague, in Holiday Harmony.

4) Lauren Swickard as Lila

Known for her role as Callie in Netflix's A California Christmas and A California Christmas: City Lights, Lauren Swickard began her performing career with minor roles in 2011. She would eventually go on to star in multiple Lifetime films like Baby Sitter's Black Book, Broken Promise, Turbulence, Web Cam Girls, Room for Murder, and Twisted Sin.

Lauren Swickard will be seen as Lila in Holiday Harmony.

Apart from the aforementioned artists, Holiday Harmony will see the following actors in supporting roles:

Carla Jimenez as Rachael

Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Sarah

Michael Wiseman as Abe Crawford

Jordyn Curet as Rosemary

Ryder Franco as Johnny

Kayden Franco as Jeff

Richard Perrie as Benjamin

Morgan Harvill as Scarlet

Olivia Blue as Lexi

Calvin Seabrooks as Miles

Jenna Anne Johnson as Walker

Seth Coltan as Mr. Taylor

Holiday Harmony, produced by ESX Entertainment, airs on HBO Max on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

