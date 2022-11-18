As per Deadline, Steven Spielberg will direct a new film based on Steve McQueen's 1968 thriller, Bullitt. Bradley Cooper will play the lead role of Frank Bullitt. In the 1968 classic, Bullitt is a highly competent and efficient police officer fiercely determined to capture a gangster.

Fans on Twitter aren't too pleased with the film's casting. One user described the decision as ''madness'' and said that the role should have gone to actor Damian Lewis, who played the role of actor Steve McQueen in Quentin Tarantino's hit 2019 film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Andrew Clark @AndrewLeeClark @hibachijustice Madness to not ask Damian Lewis after he did it for OUATIH. It’s uncanny. @hibachijustice Madness to not ask Damian Lewis after he did it for OUATIH. It’s uncanny.

The upcoming Warner Bros. project is reportedly not a remake and is expected to have a new story. Noted screenwriter Josh Singer will serve as the writer for the film, as per Deadline, with Chad and Molly McQueen, Steve McQueen's son and granddaughter, respectively, serving as executive producers of the movie.

Twitter wants Damian Lewis as Frank Bullitt in the new Spielberg film

Several fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on Steven Spielberg's new Frank Bullitt movie with Bradley Cooper in the lead role. The following are reactions to the casting on Twitter:

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Damian Lewis's performance as Steve McQueen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood garnered high praise from viewers and critics.

Bradley Cooper, on the other hand, has played a wide range of memorable roles in various iconic films over the years, including A Star is Born, American Hustle, The Hangover movies, American Sniper, and many more.

More details about Bullitt plot and cast

The 1968 film focuses on a dedicated police officer tracking down the gangster who killed one of his key witnesses. The following is a synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Senator Walter Chalmers (Robert Vaughn) is aiming to take down mob boss Pete Ross (Vic Tayback) with the help of testimony from the criminal's hothead brother Johnny (Pat Renella), who is in protective custody in San Francisco under the watch of police lieutenant Frank Bullitt (Steve McQueen).''

The description further reads,

''When a pair of mob hitmen enter the scene, Bullitt follows their trail through a maze of complications and double-crosses. This thriller includes one of the most famous car chases ever filmed.''

The movie received rave reviews from many critics at the time of its release and is today considered to be a classic of the action genre. It features one of the finest car chase sequences of all time. Steve McQueen received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the lead role in the movie.

Apart from McQueen, the movie also stars Don Gordon as Detective Delgetti, Robert Vaughn as Walter Chalmers, and Simon Oakland as Captain Sam Bennett, among many others, in key supporting roles.

The movie is helmed by Peter Yates, who's known for directing films like An Innocent Man, Curtain Call, and Year of the Comet, to name a few.

