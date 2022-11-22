A Christmas Mystery cast list: Violet McGraw, Eddie Cibrian and others to star in HBO Max holiday movie

HBO Max has a brand new festive flick titled A Christmas Mystery coming out on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 3 am ET or midnight PT, but this one has a little bit of mystery to it.

With an exciting cast led by Violet McGraw and Eddie Cibrian, the film follows an amateur sleuth who sets out to solve the case of a missing heritage item after her best friend's father is framed for a robbery.

The official synopsis for A Christmas Mystery, according to HBO Max, reads as:

"One-hundred years ago, a strip of Santa’s magical jingle bells were discovered by a young boy in Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing about a century of prosperity and peace for the small town. Now, just days before Christmas, the bells - the lifeblood of the town - are missing, and it’s up to a group of intrepid kids to solve the case, find the bells and restore the Christmas magic to Pleasant Bay and its citizens."

A Christmas Mystery is directed by Alex Ranarivelo.

The core cast of HBO Max's A Christmas Mystery Explored

1) Violet McGraw as Violet Pierce

Violet McGraw will be seen as Violet Pierce, an amateur sleuth who sets out to prove her best friend's father's innocence, in A Christmas Mystery.

A mere 7-year-old when she debuted as Nina on Netflix's Love in 2018, Violet McGraw has since appeared in films and TV shows like Ready Player One, The Haunting of Hill House, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jett, Bennett's War, Our Friend, Doctor Sleep, Separation, and Black Widow. McGraw has also appeared in multiple commercials for top brands.

2) Eddie Cibrian as Sheriff Pierce

Eddie Cibrian will be seen as Sheriff Pierce, Violet's father, in A Christmas Mystery.

Eddie Cibrian is an actor best known for his roles in films and TV shows such as Sunset Beach, The Cave, Third Watch, and The Best Man Holiday. Other noteworthy mentions include appearances in Country Comfort, Take Two, Rosewood, The Playboy Club, CSI: Miami, Ugly Betty, Vanished, Invasion, and Baywatch Nights, among others.

3) Oscar Nunez as Glenn Martin

Oscar Nunez will be seen as Glenn Martin, an employee at the Pleasant Bay museum, in A Christmas Mystery.

Best known for playing Oscar Martinez on NBC's The Office, Nunez began his performing career as a comedian, working with The Shock of the Funny Theater Company in New York. Nunez moved to LA soon after and eventually began to land roles in films and TV shows. Some of his credited roles include appearances in Reno 911!: Miami, Baywatch, The Lost City, Disenchanted, and Mr. Iglesias.

4) Drew Powell as George Bottoms

Drew Powell will be seen as George Bottoms, the man whose innocence Violet sets out to prove, in A Christmas Mystery.

Known for his roles in TV shows and films such as Malcolm in the Middle, Ponderosa, Gotham, The Marine, and Straw Dog, among others, Powell has been a part of the industry since the early 2000s. The actor, apart from acting, has also voiced multiple characters in video games, namely Hitman: Absolution, Grand Theft Auto V, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Apart from the artists mentioned above, A Christmas Mystery will see the following actors in supporting roles:

Beau Bridges as Mayor Donovan

Santino Bernard as Kenny Bottoms

Christoph Sanders as Deputy Terry Donovan

Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Maddie Pierce

Leonardo Cecchi as Harrison Bottoms

Alkaio Thiele as Reggie

Lauren Richardson as Alex

Karen Torres as Deputy Sam

Toby Larsen as Jimmy Stubbins

Shonte Akognon as Fiona Dillman

Brian D Cohen as Mr Stubbins

Allison Ewing as Mrs Judith Stubbins

Heather Barberie as Margaret Bottoms

A Christmas Mystery, produced by ESX Entertainment, drops on HBO Max on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

