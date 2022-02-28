3 strong women characters in MCU

The MCU appears to be overrun with powerful male characters. However, films, television shows, and original comics have some of the most powerful female characters ever created.

These ladies are not only physically strong and possess abilities that we can only imagine. Moreover, they are also emotionally and intellectually superior to us.

The terrible problem is that Marvel Studios has only recently realized that audiences want to see more of these strong female characters. Hopefully, as more Marvel films are released, we will see a lot more of them.

The following is a list of characters that are without a doubt among the strongest female characters ever created. Here are the most powerful female Marvel characters without further ado.

MCU women characters that are undoubtedly strong

3) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, lacks the telepathic and telekinetic abilities of Jean Gray, but she is a skilled spy. Her experience working with many secret agencies around the world, as well as with various masterminds, has given her a skill set that few MCU heroes possess. As a result, she can effortlessly outwit even the most fearsome characters.

Black Widow's appearance makes it even easier for her, as many people are drawn to her. In addition, this founding member of the Avengers is a master of martial arts. Her true weapon is her physique, despite her proclivity for using various weapons and high-tech equipment worthy of iron-approval.

2) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch belongs on any list of the most powerful figures in history. After all, her abilities are practically limitless. Wanda Maximoff's mutant magic has been shown in action in the Avengers movies, but they haven't explored the full extent of her skills. Her comic book counterpart has a lot more opportunities to flaunt them.

In the comics, she has the ability to reconstruct reality as we know it to fit her own desires. She accomplishes it with a smidgeon of rage, a smidgeon of concentration, and three small words.

This had a major impact on every character in the MCU, as well as their respective arcs. You can't get any more powerful than that. In fact, it's a little strange.

1) Captain Marvel

According to the MCU, Captain Carol Danvers earned her awe-inspiring skills after being trapped in a burst of radioactive radiation. This granted her the ability to absorb and project energy at command, as well as create light and heat beams. She has heightened physical strength and durability, as well as the ability to fly.

Captain Marvel also possesses a cosmic awareness comparable to Spider-Man's, which lets her detect danger long before it manifests. This frequently puts her one step ahead of her opponents. When she finally made her big-screen debut with the MCU in early 2019, everyone was overjoyed.

