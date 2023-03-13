Some people’s heads are going to explode”: The Little Mermaid’s trailer debut at Oscars sparks hilarious reactions online

The trailer of the upcoming movie, The Little Mermaid, premiered during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The trailer offers a first look at the characters of the film, as Halle Bailey plays Ariel, Javier Bardem plays King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula. The movie is all set to be released in theaters globally on May 26, 2023.

As the trailer was shown during the Academy Awards, many social media users took to Twitter to share their reactions. One netizen said:

“The #oscars gives us a preview of a live action Little Mermaid with a Black girl as Ariel and Javier Bardem as her father? Some people's heads are going to explode...and I can't wait to see it!”

Eric Deggans at NPR @Deggans The #oscars gives us a preview of a live action Little Mermaid with a Black girl as Ariel and Javier Bardem as her father? Some people's heads are going to explode...and I can't wait to see it!

The Little Mermaid is directed by Rob Marshall, who is a former Oscar nominee. The music of the movie is by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken. The movie is being produced by two-time Emmy Award winners Marc Platt, Miranda, John DeLuca, and Marshall.

Fans eagerly awaiting The Little Mermaid's release after watching film's trailer

As the 1989 original film, The Little Mermaid, continues to capture the hearts of people, the upcoming film has also managed to excite the audience, especially after the trailer premiered at the Oscars.

As soon as it was telecast during the live streaming of the Academy Awards, netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Phoebe Bridgers’ doorknob @WestenP1ggy

#Oscar james cameron watching the standing ovation for the little mermaid movie

lily @_allthingswomen me on may 26 after watching the little mermaid #Oscars

bjo🧚🏻‍♀️ @livingformalik



#Oscars



BABES WAKE UP THE LITTLE MERMAID TRAILER IS OUT

angela 🤍 @astrolst the whole tl later on when the little mermaid trailer gets released at the oscar's

ً @thewayq me as soon as she started singing "i don't know when i don't know how" in the little mermaid trailer #Oscars

majin buu @its_marjay Halle Bailey, future Oscar and Grammy winner for The Little Mermaid yup yupppp

coreyn 💗 @coreynmarie kinda need the little mermaid trailer to drop very early into the oscar's ceremony

Meech @MediumSizeMeech I am NOT ashamed to say that I'm attracted to Javier Bardem as Poseidon in The Little Mermaid trailer, and Halle Bailey was SANGING!!!! #Oscars

Halle Bailey too tweeted about the same and said:

Halle @HalleBailey but i can't believe we got to debut the full little mermaid trailer at the oscar's 🥹 here it is 🧜🏽‍♀️ i'm crying and i'm late

All of this came after a series of controversies as many brought up the topic of casting a black Ariel. However, back in September 2022, when the team had released their first poster, social media users were super happy to finally see a black actress being cast as Mermaid in the upcoming movie, The Little Mermaid.

The movie is about the lead character Ariel, who wishes to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while doing so, she falls for Prince Eric. All of this becomes a saga as Mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans.

