What is the Kool-Aid Man challenge on TikTok? Cops issue warning over viral social media trend

Scrolling through the for you page on TikTok, did you land up on the “Kool-Aid Man” trend videos that is leaving people surprised?

Being a popular place for trends, challenges, and much more, TikTok is often the place for dangerous challenges like the “Kool-Aid Man” challenge.

Police issue warnings as social media users damage fences and more in the neighborhood to participate in the Kool-Aid Man challenge. (Image via TikTok)

This challenge is about forcefully opening a door by kicking it or running into a fence and shouting, “Oh Yeah,” just as the Kool-Aid Man did in the ad. While the trend first surfaced on the platform in July 2021, kids are still breaking fences to participate, making the police make stricter laws against the challenge.

The challenge came to police’s notice after a homeowner on Centereach’s Cobblestone Court heard loud noises around 1 am in the morning. After looking closely at the surveillance cameras, the homeowner brought the matter to Suffolk County Police’s notice.

The police then ticketed six kids for criminal mischief as they tried to break the fence in the name of the trend. The authorities have now issued a notice against the trend and called it “criminal” to participate in such a trend.

More details explored as police calls the Kool-Aid Man trend “dangerous” after it resurfaced on the platform in February 2023

Like all trends on TikTok, the Kool-Aid Man trend has also created a buzz on the platform, and teens are now falling prey to it. Making them perform and indulge in the trends, six kids from Long Island found themselves in deep waters after running through the fence and damaging it to take part in the trend.

As per reports, all the kids were aged between 12 and 18. As they broke the fences, they recorded their videos, mimicking the iconic Kool-Aid commercial. The entire instance happened as a homeowner called 911 to report the matter based on the footage in his surveillance camera. After the police served the kids with tickets, they also issued a statement and said:

“This is a really bad decision, they shouldn’t be influenced by social media or their friends. It might seem fun and it might be a prank, but it’s criminal and they will be held accountable.”

However, the homeowner who reported the matter also informed the police that the noise was as loud as a gunshot. Furthermore, the police reported that the group damaged multiple houses and their fences on the same night. The Suffolk County Chief of Patrol Gerard Hardy said:

“On the night in question, it looks like four homes were hit and tied to these individuals.”

The kids are now charged with several counts of third and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The police are taking serious measures against all indulging in the trend, as the challenge is becoming popular on many social media platforms. On TikTok alone, the challenge has about 88.8 million views on various videos.

As the trend becomes viral on social media, the police have become more rigid about the laws and norms related to the trend. (Image via TikTok)

The Kool-Aid Man is a mascot for the brand Kool-Aid. Being there since 1974, the netizens love the character's presence, making them even more interested in such a challenge.

