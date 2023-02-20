"What killed Mickey Mouse?" TikTok trend leaves netizens startled

Avid TikTokers may have recently seen the "What killed Mickey Mouse" trend on the platform. Trends go viral on the platform all the time, and right now, it is the "What killed Mickey Mouse" trend that has caught the attention of TikTokers.

Thousands of people are making videos on the trend as they react to the search results of "What killed Mickey Mouse."

The trend was discovered after several TikTokers pointed to a page from the "List of Deaths" wiki which lists the deaths of popular Disney characters.

While the character is not canonically dead, the search results included horrifying results. One of them is that Mickey was killed as his heart exploded. As many people searched this, and recorded their reactions, it became a trend that has captivated the interests of many.

TikTokers shared videos reacting to the alleged reason behind Mickey's death.

“What killed Mickey Mouse?” trend has netizens recording their reactions to the search results

One of the trends spreading like wildfire on TikTok is the "What killed Mickey Mouse" trend, which asks netizens to film their reactions as they look for what killed the popular Disney character.

As they read the search results, netizens have had some wild reactions to the answers. Some even say that learning about it will ruin everyone's childhood.

TikTokers claimed that the alleged reason behind the Disney character's death can ruin one's childhood.

Others have also taken to the platform to share their search results along with the reactions they had after reading the same.

TikTok users searched about the reason behind the Walt Disney's character's alleged death, which left them startled.

The trend began after a fandom page that listed the deaths of several famous people came to netizens' knowledge. The page had the following reasons behind Mickey's death:

Disintegrated when the Beast yelled at him. Revived Disintegrated after separating from Minnie. Revived Mickey's Sentient Heart - Exploded. Crushed underneath a falling car. Revived Crushed underneath a falling tower. Revived

While the information on the website is definitely not verified, there is a lot more information regarding the same. Some of it also claims that the villain from The Little Mermaid, Ursula, was blown up by Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Duck and Daisy Duck with their magic powers.

The page also claims that Donald Duck disintegrated after he hit himself with a giant suitcase, but that he was revived.

Was Mickey Mouse really killed due to a heart explosion?

TikTok is currently overflowing with videos about the alleged death of the popular Disney character.

The beloved mascot isn't really dead and continues to make people joyous on the Disney+ animated series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. However, people are reacting to the situation given by a fandom page that speculates on the details of Mickey's death.

At this point, it is crucial to know the facts about the character. Little do some people know that before Walt Disney created the character, he made Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. However, due to some internal dispute at Universal, Disney did not get the rights to Oswald. This inspired Disney to create Mickey, who has become a hit ever since his creation.

While it was never shown anywhere in the movies or any of the series, people believe that Mickey is married to Minnie Mouse. This became an even more popular theory after Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey Mouse, married Russie Taylor, the voice of Minnie Mouse in 1991.

In 1991 Wayne Allwine the voice of Mickey Mouse married Russi Taylor the voice of Minnie.

The other thing people don't know about Mickey is why he wears white gloves. He was given the gloves to help viewers distinguish his hands from the rest of his body.

It is worth noting that the makers haven't declared anything about the character's death or the cause behind it. Therefore, the information in the fandom page and on various TikTok videos cannot be verified.

