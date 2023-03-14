Disney's The Little Mermaid "ad" during ceremony embarrasses internet

Disney's The Little Mermaid dropped a trailer during Oscars 2023, and it has now become one of the most-talked-about things on Twitter. The trailer offers a short glimpse of lead character Ariel's life underwater whilst also depicting a number of gripping moments from the film.
Fans, however, were not impressed with the trailer, with many calling it an ''ad.'' One evidently baffled user mentioned that the decision to go ahead with the trailer marked a ''sad day in entertainment history.''
Twitter isn't too impressed with Disney's The Little Mermaid trailer premiere during Oscars 2023
Several fans took to Twitter to express their views on the new trailer for Disney's The Little Mermaid, which premiered amidst the Oscars 2023. Many were disappointed with the trailer and questioned the decision to release it during the ceremony.
Some said that Disney wanted to ''run a free ad'' during the awards show and expressed their embarrassment about the same. Many, however, were simply shocked at the decision to showcase a trailer in the middle of the awards ceremony and took to Twitter to express their disbelief.
A quick look at The Little Mermaid trailer, plot, and cast
The trailer screened at the Oscars opens on a scary note as a ship is seen sinking in the middle of the night. The protagonist Ariel then goes on to save a man from drowning, for which she is criticized. An angry King Triton then is then seeing expressing his anger, saying she ''broke the rules'' and that she ''went to the above world.''
Although Ariel says that she did what she had to in order to save a man from drowning, Triton tells her that her ''obsession with humans has to stop.'' The trailer then goes on to briefly depict Ariel's life and her curiosity to learn more about life outside and human beings.
Alongside the trailer, Walt Disney Studios' official YouTube channel also shared a short description of the movie, which reads:
'''The Little Mermaid' is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.''
The synopsis further reads:
''While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.''
The lead character is played by Halle Bailey, who looks stunning as Ariel and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Starring alongside her are Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and many more.
The Little Mermaid is slated to release in theaters on May 26, 2023.